NSSGA President & CEO Michele Stanley Joins CheckProof's Breaking Ground Podcast

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckProof, the operations management platform for construction materials and heavy industry, today releases a new episode of its Breaking Ground podcast featuring Michele Stanley, President & CEO of the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA).

The release is timely - as NSSGA and NAPA has just endorsed the BUILD America 250 Act, a five-year $580 billion surface transportation bill. The episode, recorded ahead of the endorsement, covers this and gives the aggregates industry a front-row seat to the policy conversation shaping infrastructure investment for years to come.

The episode tackles the most pressing policy and workforce issues facing aggregate producers across the United States. Highlights include:

The Surface Transportation Bill, set to expire in September 2026, and why a robust multi-year reauthorization is the industry's number one priority for long-term capital investment and workforce stability

How NSSGA, NAPA, and NRMCA are presenting the full construction materials supply chain to Capitol Hill with a united voice for the third consecutive year

The real cost of permitting delays, citing an average of $1 million per location, and recent legislative efforts including the Permit Act and SPEED Act

Why frontline workers at all levels should engage with NSSGA's Legislative and Policy Forum, September 20-23, Washington DC

The episode is available now on all major podcast platforms.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNCad1-qMIk

More information: checkproof.com

About CheckProof

CheckProof is a SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, founded in 2014. Its operations management platform is trusted by leading producers in construction materials and heavy industry across 45 countries, connecting frontline teams and management across maintenance, quality, and safety.

About NSSGA

For more information on NSSGA, visit nssga.org.

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SOURCE CheckProof U.S. Inc.