CheckProof Secures Investment from Viking Venture to support expansion plans in North America and Europe

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckProof, a Swedish SaaS company, is thrilled to announce a significant investment and long-term partnership with Viking Venture, the leading Nordic B2B software investor.

CheckProof provides a user-friendly, all-in-one platform for the construction materials industry. The platform digitizes Maintenance & HSEQ Management with tasks including quality and maintenance routines, defects, deviation, and incident reporting.

Connecting frontline operations directly to the office creates an immediate positive impact on availability and productivity.

CheckProof's intuitive platform enables efficient reporting as information can be collected from multiple teams and sites making it accessible from one single place. Increasing visibility and eliminating the need for disparate systems. This data-driven approach enhances uptime by enabling preventative maintenance and significantly reducing administrative workload, all while ensuring on-site personnel safety.

Viking Venture will be a long-term partner, supporting CheckProof in its ambitious growth plans across North America and Europe. Viking Venture will join Granitor Growth Management AB as a lead shareholder in CheckProof.

Håkan Holmgren, CEO of CheckProof comments:

"The investment from Viking Venture confirms the strength of our product proposition and the incredible growth potential within our segment. We are witnessing significant interest from our core sector, the construction materials industry, as our platform meets their unique needs. The capability of our platform is crucial for industries with high sustainability and growth targets, and we are excited to partner with Viking Ventures for the next phase of our expansion and continuing to serve our growing client base with unparalleled customer support."

Göran Linder, CEO of Granitor Growth Management AB comments:

"Granitor Growth Management AB is very pleased with this recent investment and excited to welcome Viking Venture as a co-investor. We are confident that Viking's impressive track record in growing and accelerating businesses, combined with their expertise, will be incredibly beneficial for CheckProof's continued success and expansion."

Joar Welde, Partner at Viking Venture and New Chairman for CheckProof comments:

"With industry-leading international companies already on their customer list, CheckProof has gained a unique market position to further roll out their product. We see great growth potential and are excited to support their expansion."

About CheckProof

CheckProof is a SaaS company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. It was co-founded in 2014 by CEO Håkan Holmgren and Jonas Pålgård, who have extensive backgrounds in the aggregates and heavy machinery industry. They identified a critical need for the construction materials industry to move away from pen-and-paper and digitize for operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Since then, CheckProof has achieved remarkable growth, with its suite of digital tools for Maintenance and HSEQ Management being adopted by leading global companies in the construction materials industry. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, CheckProof serves a client base in over 38 countries, with thousands of users, and continues to expand its global footprint.

To learn more about CheckProof, please visit our website: www.checkproof.com

About Viking Venture

Viking Venture, the leading Nordic B2B software investor, invests in fast-growing scale-up companies in the Nordics. The investment focus is on business-to-business software companies with international potential. Viking Venture has more than NOK 4 billion under management and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. Viking Venture provides support and investment opportunities to help innovative companies grow and succeed globally.

For further information about Viking Venture, visit: www.vikingventure.com

