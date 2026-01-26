Checkr and Intuit Partner to Streamline Background Checks for Millions of Growing Businesses

A new multi-year partnership brings background screening directly into Intuit QuickBooks Online Payroll and Intuit Enterprise Suite, streamlining trusted hiring for millions of small and mid-sized businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr , the data platform powering safe and fair decisions, today announced a multi-year, preferred partnership with Intuit, the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , embedding Checkr's background check technology directly into QuickBooks Online Payroll and Intuit Enterprise Suite, saving businesses time with a more seamless, integrated hiring process. The partnership marks a significant expansion of Checkr's mission to modernize trusted hiring at scale and Intuit's commitment to deliver an integrated, all-in-one platform that provides businesses with everything they need to compete and grow.

As small and mid-sized businesses face intensifying hiring pressures, from labor shortages to increased compliance complexity, fragmented systems create delays, friction and risk. With millions of businesses relying on Intuit's financial technology platform, this partnership represents a significant step in building a unified hiring and onboarding tech stack for U.S. businesses. By bringing background checks into the core payroll and HR workflow, Intuit and Checkr are helping businesses move faster, stay compliant, and compete for talent in an increasingly complex labor market.

"Small and mid-sized businesses today are expected to hire with the same speed and sophistication of large enterprises, yet many still rely on fragmented systems and limited resources," said Kristen Faris, Senior Vice President of Sales Solutions at Checkr. "Our partnership with Intuit changes that. By embedding Checkr's background check technology directly into QuickBooks Online Payroll and Intuit Enterprise Suite, we're making it easier for millions of businesses to hire safely, confidently and efficiently."

"Growing businesses want tools that work together seamlessly, without adding complexity to already stretched teams," said Olivier Bartholot, Vice President, Segment Leader, Intuit Workforce Solutions. "By embedding Checkr's background check technology directly into QuickBooks Online Payroll and Intuit Enterprise Suite, we're streamlining the hiring process and increasing trust among employers who are expanding their workforce."

Key Benefits and Integration Details

With this integration, scaling businesses will experience a more streamlined hiring process that includes:

Availability

Checkr's embedded background check integration is now available to all QuickBooks Online Payroll and Intuit Enterprise Suite customers. Checkr and Intuit will continue to work together to simplify and streamline employer operations, helping businesses compete, stay compliant, grow and prosper.

To start running background checks directly within QuickBooks Online Payroll or Intuit Enterprise Suite, visit https://help.checkr.com/helpcenter/s/article/Intuit-Checkr-Integration-User-Guide for activation steps, pricing, setup guides and to schedule a demo.

About Checkr:

Checkr is a trust and safety platform that powers hiring for businesses ranging from SMBs to Fortune 500 enterprises, offering tools like background checks, identity verification and compliance screening. With a mission to create a safer, fairer world by helping organizations make trusted hiring decisions, Checkr delivers fast, accurate screening at scale. Through its suite of products, the company supports thousands of employers and millions of workers, helping to streamline hiring and protect workplace communities.

About Intuit:

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

