Checkr Announces Acquisition of GoodHire

This acquisition is a critical part of Checkr's expansion strategy in its fastest growing small-to-medium sized (SMB) business segment. GoodHire serves tens of thousands of customers in this segment. It was the first provider to offer a self-service background check solution, designed specifically for small businesses, featuring a 100% online experience, built-in compliance, an intuitive interface and excellent customer service.

Companies of all sizes now expect digital tooling and a great candidate experience to win the war for talent — the kind delivered by innovative gig companies like Uber and Doordash. With this acquisition, Checkr is positioned to bring an innovative, best-in-class software platform to customers of all sizes - now including small businesses as well.

"This acquisition is bringing two of the most innovative companies in our space together," said Daniel Yanisse, CEO of Checkr. "Our teams have so much in common: a focus on building delightful experiences for customers, very similar cultural values and most importantly, a commitment to build a fairer future for workers."

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating the vast majority of new jobs in North America," said Naeem Ishaq, CFO of Checkr. "We're excited that this strategic acquisition enables Checkr to tap into this incredible growth and further accelerate our fastest growing customer segment."

"We're excited to join forces with Checkr and help make compliance and hiring easier, faster and more accurate." said Mike Grossman, CEO of Inflection. "I am confident that together we will continue to always build the best products for our customers."

About Checkr

Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all. Established in 2014 and valued at $5 billion, Checkr builds people infrastructure for the future of work. We believe all candidates, regardless of who they are, should have a fair chance to work. That's why we've designed a faster—and more fair—way to screen job seekers. Many of the fastest-growing businesses in the world use Checkr's technology to easily initiate and review background checks. Our customers include Uber, Instacart, Netflix, Adecco, Airbnb, Coinbase and more than tens of thousands of customers from SMBs to Fortune 500 employers. We have the goal to work with our customers to unblock four million candidates in 2022. Join us in the effort to promote fair chance at checkr.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About GoodHire

Since 2013, GoodHire has been a trusted background check partner to tens of thousands of organizations. With its innovative, technology-first approach, coupled with an intense focus on customer delight, GoodHire has redefined the background check service industry. GoodHire uses automation and advanced data engineering to help customers accelerate hiring and make more confident hiring decisions. Thanks to its easy-to-use platform and responsive, FCRA-trained support team, our customer satisfaction and NPS scores match those of America's most trusted brands.

SOURCE Checkr, Inc.