Checkr Announces Checkr Forward Conference with Special Guest Dr. Bernice A. King

Checkr Forward first kicked off in 2019 as a place to discuss best practices, experiences, and research to spark meaningful discussions with HR and technology leaders. The conference also focuses on Checkr's mission of using technology to create a fair chance for all. Here are some of the sessions this year:

Returning to work and the challenges of hiring and onboarding at scale

How gig platforms leverage Checkr's API-first technology to grow quickly and securely

Small business background check 101 - ways to get started, quickly adding staff

Insights on the latest regulatory changes impacting hiring and compliance

A re-entry simulation so attendees can experience how candidates struggle to transition from incarceration to employment

How to build a diverse workforce by creating a fairer future for all

"Fair chance hiring is about breaking down the barriers to employment and driving equality in the workforce," said Checkr CEO and Cofounder Daniel Yanisse. "While fair chance is the right thing to do, it's also the smart financial move for employers struggling to quickly fill open roles with qualified candidates. At Checkr Forward, we will share real-world stories, research, and technology to help companies improve hiring, expand candidate pools, and improve diversity and inclusion with one goal in mind: creating opportunities for all."

Do you have an idea for a Checkr Forward session? Checkr is accepting session topics and speakers to round out the conference. If you would like to submit, please enter your ideas and speakers here . If you would like to sign up for Checkr Forward find the registration here .

About Checkr

Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all. We believe all candidates, regardless of who they are, should have a fair chance to work. Established in 2014 and valued at $2.2 billion, Checkr is using technology to bring hiring to the next level. Our People Trust Platform uses AI and machine learning to help tens of thousands of companies modernize their background check process and make hiring safer, more efficient, and inclusive. Our customers include Uber, Instacart, Doordash, Netflix, Compass Group, Adecco, and Fortune 500 employers. We have the goal to work with our customers to unblock three million candidates in 2021. Join us in the effort to promote fair chance at www.checkr.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE Checkr, Inc.

Related Links

https://checkr.com

