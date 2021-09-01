Checkr Raises $250 Million at $4.6 Billion Valuation to Build Hiring Infrastructure for the Future of Work

In all, Checkr has raised $550 million creating a leading technology company known for its API first products that support tens of thousands of customers in a variety of hiring use cases. Checkr has achieved and maintained profitability while continuing its rapid growth at a scale of several hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue per year.

"We've been impressed by the upward trajectory of Checkr, which we believe is well-positioned to grow even larger and scale its business. As the world shifts to a flexible workforce with more contractors and contingent labor, Checkr is unique in its ability to provide solutions that enable employers to expand and onboard talent quickly and securely. We're excited to partner with Checkr as it pursues its strategy for long-term sustainable growth," said Corey Shull, Partner of Durable Capital Partners LP.

"Businesses face a fast-changing environment in competing for the best talent, and we are proud to be continued investors behind the Checkr team in solving the challenges companies tackle in recruiting and screening for the best candidates. In addition, beyond the incredible growth and progress over the last seven years, we believe that Checkr's mission of delivering fair chance hiring will create greater opportunities for all candidates," said Rich Wong, Accel Partner.

Checkr leverages automation to process over 30 million background checks annually using artificial intelligence to make them faster, easier, more accurate and compliant. Customers, large and small, including Lyft, Instacart, Netflix, Adecco, Airbnb, Drift, and Coinbase use Checkr to modernize their background check process and make hiring more efficient and inclusive.

About Checkr

Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all. We believe all candidates, regardless of who they are, should have a fair chance to work. That's why we've designed a faster—and more fair—way to screen job seekers. We have the goal to work with our customers to unblock three million candidates in 2021.

