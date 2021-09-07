Checkr Selects Orlando as Expansion Site for its Third Headquarters

"We look forward to hiring a diverse group of candidates in Orlando," Checkr COO Linda Schaffer said. Tweet this

Checkr, a privately held company that just last week announced it has raised $250 million in a Series E round valuing the company at $4.6 billion, has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Denver, and adds Orlando as the company's third headquarters. The Orlando Economic Partnership helped Checkr understand not only the region's compelling business case but also the business community's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which aligned with the company's mission of building a fairer future for job candidates. The City of Orlando made a more competitive business case for Orlando versus San Antonio and Albuquerque, supporting the company with its STRIVE job creation incentive program.

"In recent years, one of our priorities as a city has been to grow Orlando's reputation as a future-ready city with a strong and thriving technology ecosystem where new and existing tech companies can relocate, expand, and succeed," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "Checkr's decision to expand its operation and open the third headquarters in Orlando will create new jobs and opportunities for residents, as well as attract the best and brightest minds in the industry to our city who will continue to elevate Orlando's position as one of the nation's premier tech-friendly cities."

The STRIVE program is a performance-based incentive that promotes job creation and growth in areas facing barriers to economic prosperity, which supports Checkr's fair chance mission of giving all job candidates, specifically those with a criminal record, a fair chance to work. One in three Americans has a criminal record that could impede their ability to find meaningful work.

The company plans to start hiring immediately for roles in these functions: sales, marketing, customer support, product, research and development, legal, finance, and administrative functions. The median wage will be $55,000 with all employees offered competitive benefits including medical, dental, and vision coverage, flexible PTO, an educational grant of up to $3,000 per year, monthly wellness, and home office stipends.

"The number of new jobs that Checkr is creating for our community is substantial," said Partnership President and CEO Tim Giuliani. "And the company's expansion represents the perfect alignment of our community's focus on increasing access to opportunities, a crucial measurement in our Orlando Prosperity Scorecard . We look forward to both Checkr's investment in our community as well as supporting its vision of a more equitable future for our workforce."

Checkr's background screening technology works behind the scenes to provide businesses with clear and actionable results in an efficient way. Its API allows hiring managers to run background checks for employment along with other background screenings inside the platforms they use every day to get more done in less time with less risk. Checkr serves industry-leading companies like Netflix, Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, InstaCart, and tens of thousands of customers from SMBs to Fortune 500 employers.

If you would like to apply for a Checkr position please visit here.

About Checkr

Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all. Established in 2014 and valued at $4.6 billion, Checkr builds people infrastructure for the future of work. We believe all candidates, regardless of who they are, should have a fair chance to work. That's why we've designed a faster—and more fair—way to screen job seekers. Many of the fastest-growing businesses in the world use Checkr's technology to easily initiate and review background checks. Our customers include Lyft, Instacart, Netflix, Adecco, Airbnb, Drift, Coinbase, and more than tens of thousands of customers from SMBs to Fortune 500 employers. We have the goal to work with our customers to unblock three million candidates in 2021. Join us in the effort to promote fair chance at checkr.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About the Orlando Economic Partnership

The Orlando Economic Partnership (the Partnership) is a public-private, not-for-profit economic and community development organization that works to advance broad-based prosperity by strengthening Orlando's economy, amplifying Orlando's story, championing regional priorities, empowering community leaders and building a brilliant region. These five foundational objectives serve to improve the region's competitiveness while responding to the needs of communities, residents and businesses.



