Checkr Survey: As American Workers Struggle with Economic Uncertainty, 90% Willing to Change Jobs for Better Pay

Inaugural survey of U.S. workers reflects unpredictable job market and diminished employee loyalty



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr , a leading HR technology company powering the future of work, today released its inaugural data report, " Stay or Go: Americans Share Hopes and Fears About 2023 Job Market ." Based on a recent survey of 3,500 American workers, the report sheds light on the state of the job market and attitudes of employees regarding a potential job search. According to the report, 90% of respondents would change jobs to earn better pay, and 77% are currently searching or open to considering a job search in 2023.

Despite economic uncertainty, U.S. unemployment remains at a near-record lows, and workers continue to take an aggressive approach to career advancement. Checkr's new report finds the vast majority of Americans are willing to pursue opportunities that offer higher salaries, stronger benefits, and more flexible remote work options.

"This survey confirms that employees are prioritizing their financial well-being and despite economic uncertainty, the majority of Americans are still job searching or open to exploring new opportunities, said Lindsey Scrase, chief revenue officer at Checkr. "Organizations must be keenly focused on new strategies to retain their top performers."

Checkr's inaugural data report underscored the tension in the job market and how employee attitudes are changing as a result. Three-quarters of respondents agree or are on the fence about a recession having a negative impact on a 2023 job search. When asked how long to wait after starting a new role to begin another job search, 25% said there was no minimum amount of time — the highest-ranked answer among all options. Only 19% would wait a full year before beginning another search.

To read the complete report, visit https://checkr.com/resources/articles/2023-job-market-survey .

Survey Methodology

The data found within this report is derived from a survey of 3,500 adult Americans by Checkr conducted via the survey platform Pollfish. The survey was conducted over a two-day period, and respondents were found via Pollfish's age and employment filters.

