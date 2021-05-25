Checkr Welcomes Ingrid Lestiyo to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr, Inc., the leading technology company in the background check industry, announced today it has added Ingrid Lestiyo, senior vice president and general manager of Operate Solutions at Unity , to its board of directors.

"Ingrid brings to our board 20 years of operating experience in the best software companies, from cofounding a startup to leading product and go-to-market organizations to her current role of SVP and GM, leading a large-scale business unit at Unity," said Checkr CEO Daniel Yanisse. "She is also passionate about social justice and workplace equity, and excited to help us scale the Checkr mission to build a fairer future. She is a humble leader who enjoys growing teams and creating great cultures. We know we will learn, benefit and grow from her experiences and her voice on our board."

Lestiyo currently leads Unity's Operate Solutions business unit that delivers Game Services to help customers acquire, engage, and monetize their users as well as scale their games. In this capacity, she oversees a global team consisting of product management, engineering, data scientists, sales, marketing, and partnerships.

"I look forward to working with Daniel and the Checkr team to expand their strategic reach and further their mission of fair chance employment safely, securely, and inclusively," said Lestiyo. "I appreciate Checkr's mission which gives employers the chance to think differently, making critical changes that create an environment which broadens the talent pool, increases retention, and adds to the bottom line."

Before joining Unity, Lestiyo held several executive roles at Rubicon Project including senior vice president of Corporate Strategy as well as senior vice president of Product and Operations. The company that she co-founded, Mobsmith, a mobile ad-serving platform, was acquired by Rubicon Projects nine years ago. Prior to that, Lestiyo worked at Yahoo! Inc., and Flickr. She started her career as an investment banking analyst at Morgan Stanley in London and Singapore.

Lestiyo earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Cambridge University, a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School, and was named the winner of the Silver Stevie Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category.

About Checkr

Checkr's mission is to build a fairer future by improving understanding of the past. We believe all candidates, regardless of who they are, should have a fair chance to work. Established in 2014 and valued at $2.2 billion, Checkr is using technology to bring hiring to the next level. Our People Trust Platform uses AI and machine learning to help thousands of companies modernize their background check process and make hiring safer, more efficient, and inclusive. Our customers include Uber, Instacart, Doordash, Netflix, Compass Group, Adecco, and Fortune 500 employers. We have a goal to work with our customers to unlock three million candidates in 2021. Join us in the effort to promote fair chance at www.checkr.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

