Checks & Balances Project Reaffirms Longstanding Independence

Checks & Balances Project has used high-impact investigative journalism to expose corrupt politicians and corporations Tweet this

A recent news story implied C&BP is part of the public relations firm Tigercomm.

It's true that C&BP and Tigercomm have a long relationship. We and our fiscal sponsor, Renew American Prosperity, are clients of Tigercomm, which consistently punches above its weight in service to its clients. It's a working relationship that we're proud of. But we're our own project that is part of RAP and our reporting is not dictated by Tigercomm or its clients. Instead, our reporting stands on its own and generates results.

We're proud of our work at C&BP, which fills a growing and important void in investigative reporting around the country as the traditional news media continues to shrink.

About Checks and Balances Project

Checks and Balances Project is an investigative watchdog blog holding government officials, lobbyists, and corporate management accountable to the public. Funding for C&BP is provided by Renew American Prosperity and individual donors.

SOURCE The Checks and Balances Project; Renew American Prosperity, Inc.