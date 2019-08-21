CheddrSuite, a RELENTLESS Portfolio Company, Celebrates Launch with Free Employee Scheduling Tool

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With support from RELENTLESS Management Group, CheddrSuite, an innovative new technology platform designed by restauranteurs to help small business owners run their day-to-day operations more efficiently, is promoting a special offer to celebrate their launch.

"As a 3rd generation restaurant owner, I was personally frustrated with the number of individual tools I had to use to run my business," explains Javier Cadena, CEO of CheddrSuite. "I finally got fed up and built a platform that combines the best of multiple products into one."

CHEDDRSUITE CELEBRATES LAUNCH WITH FREE EMPLOYEE SCHEDULING TOOL

CheddrSuite, a mobile-friendly web application, gives business owners unprecedented control over their business operations for a low monthly fee.

The system includes employee training & HR, weekly schedules, inventory management, financial reporting and more. The software pulls data from the point-of-sale to make real time business decisions, improving both operations and profitability.

"There is a real need for integration in the marketplace," Geoff Chaney, Portfolio Manager at RELENTLESS Management Group. "We couldn't be more pleased to support CheddrSuite's mission to help the small business restaurant community consolidate and simplify their lives with this platform." RELENTLESS is an active investor and advisor to CheddrSuite.

Small business owners, can visit http://www.cheddrsuite.com and use promo code 'FREECHEDDR' for access to the FREE Employee Scheduling tool. This is a limited time offer. Offer valid through September 31st, 2019.

RELENTLESS Management Group is a technology focused venture advisory firm.

About CheddrSuite.com

CheddrSuite was created by a team of restaurant owners with decades of industry experience. We have juggled the paper clutter mess of invoices, schedules, spreadsheets, complicated POS reports, napkin scribbles, and sticky notes. We know the challenge of getting information out to staff and communicating issues shift to shift. We've experienced the pain of onboarding employees, training them correctly, and keeping them updated on changes. Cheddrsuite provides a one-stop solution for the day to day operations of your restaurant so you can get back to doing what you love, running your business!

About RELENTLESS Management Group (berelentless.com)

RELENTLESS is a full-service investment group focused on growth stage software companies. We implement proven strategies to take our portfolio clients to the next level. We get actively involved by providing necessary services that most early-stage companies struggle to implement, such as: admin/corporate governance, DevOps, engineering, strategic partnership development, and most importantly, SALES.

