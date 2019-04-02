Cheeba Chews Launches Collection of Hemp Infused CBD Taffy

The Hemp Cheeba Chews CBD line is now available in four delicious taffy flavors:

Chocolate : The original Cheeba Chew, this award-winning chewy chocolate recipe is infused with full-spectrum hemp derived CBD

: The original Cheeba Chew, this award-winning chewy chocolate recipe is infused with full-spectrum hemp derived CBD Strawberry : Known as one of the industry's best tasting recipes, this sweet strawberry flavor has won awards for its flavor and consistency

: Known as one of the industry's best tasting recipes, this sweet strawberry flavor has won awards for its flavor and consistency Sour Apple : A tangy and tasty green apple flavor makes for a great alternative to grandma's apple pie

: A tangy and tasty green apple flavor makes for a great alternative to grandma's apple pie Caramel: A creamy, buttery caramel chew that compliments the 25mg of hemp-derived CBD in each bite-sized piece

Using extract from U.S. grown, certified organic hemp plants, and independent lab testing for accurate dosing, Hemp Cheeba Chews are provided in individually portioned bite-sized taffy pieces. Each delicious 3-gram chew contains 25mg of CBD and are available in the following package sizes:

- 100mg - 4-pack for $18

- 250mg - 10-pack for $32

- 500mg - 20-pack for $45

"With the global CBD movement amplified by the passing of the U.S. Farm Bill, greater understanding of the benefits of Cannabidiol has helped shift public perception of the plant, increasing demand for hemp-based products," said Eric Leslie, Partner, HCC Brands. "With award-winning flavors, consumers already trust and rely on the brand for creating the highest quality cannabis products, and we have taken that same approach in developing our line of hemp chews. The great taste makes these a treat consumers can look forward to adding to their daily routine."

Hemp Cheeba Chews products are available to consumers in all 50 states online through hempcheebachews.com . To join the community, follow on Instagram @hempchew s and use #HempChews.

PR Contact:

Bri Rios

bri@hercreativemedia.com

303-519-0883

SOURCE Cheeba Chews