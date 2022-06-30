LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Papalote® (TP), a brand known for its quality mezcal, is featuring Chicano art on its labels thanks to their partnership with brand ambassador Cheech Marin. Cheech, an American comedian, actor, narrator, and writer, often uses his celebrity status to call attention to Chicano art, which he believes is under-represented in the art world. As the owner of the world's largest collection of Chicano art, Cheech has recently partnered with the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) in the creation of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, set to open on June 18, 2022.

As the owner of the world’s largest collection of Chicano art, Cheech Marin has recently partnered with the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) in the creation of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture Cheech Marin, Brand Ambassador for TP Mezcal, proudly opens the Cheech Center for Chicano Art

Cheech Marin is a man of many talents. He first gained recognition throughout the 1970s and 1980s for his unique and contagious comedy style. Since that time, Cheech has retained his celebrity status and has proved to be an avid supporter of Chicano art.

As a brand ambassador for TP, Cheech has brought along with him his love for Chicano art and used this partnership as an opportunity to continue to bring awareness to this under-represented demographic. One way that Cheech has brought his passion for quality mezcal and his love of Chicano art together is by working with TP to showcase art from three Chicano artists on bottles of TP mezcal.

The first of the three artists, Jamie Zacarias, is a well-known up-and-coming Chicano artist who created the label for the Cupreata Expression. Zacarias will be donating four framed and numbered giclee prints of Papa Agave with signed papers to the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture. Two of these prints will be entered into the silent auction while the other two will be offered for sale in the museum's gift shop. Zacarias is well acquainted with Cheech and his Chicano art center, as he is often featured as an up-and-coming artist in the Chicano art arena.

In addition to the Papa Agave art by Jamie Zacarias, two other Chicano art pieces are being featured on bottles of TP. The De la Torre brothers created Koo-Koo man who is featured on the Espadin label and Marcel Alcala is responsible for the wonderful art of Senor Mexicano.

As the owner of the largest Chicano art collection in the world, Cheech also helped the RAM put together a Chicano art exhibit back in 2017. It was this exhibition that helped to form the idea of a public-private partnership between RAM, the City of Riverside, and Cheech, in which Cheech would donate some Chicano art pieces from his private collection to the RAM to help establish the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture will be located in a 61,420 square foot center in Riverside's historic downtown and will showcase hundreds of pieces of Chicano art. The intention of the center is to be the epicenter of Chicano art, helping to bring awareness and create a following for Chicano artists of all kinds, including painters, sculptures, photographers, and video artists. Students and faculty from five local colleges and universities will utilize the Cheech art center to learn and research Chicano art while the museum will focus on art education and visitor engagement for all ages. The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture aims to be the hub and destination for Chicano art throughout the United States.

If you would like to learn more about the mezcal brand that Cheech Marin so proudly partners with, see the Chicano art labels, or find TP mezcal in a store near you, please visit: https://www.papalotemezcal.com/

About Tres Papalote®

Tres Papalote® is known for their high-quality mezcal, as well as their partnership with brand ambassador Cheech Marin. It's this partnership that has allowed TP to help support Chicano artists and bring awareness to this under-represented demographic through their unique labels, each of which features a piece from a Chicano artist. TP mezcal can be found in liquor stores throughout the United States and makes a great addition to margaritas or can be thoroughly enjoyed on its own. To find Tres Papalote® in a store near you, visit: https://www.papalotemezcal.com/

Media Contact:

Name: Lisa Marcus

Email: (561)-213-2814

Phone Number: [email protected]

SOURCE Cheech Center for Chicano Art