Cheer Partners Kicks Off Year Three with a Fresh New Look

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheer Partners, a full-service employee experience agency, today announced their brand refresh, aptly timed to the celebration of their two-year anniversary. This new look and updated website reflect the company's creativity and unique, holistic approach to changing how employees experience work.

"As we celebrate this important milestone, we thought, what better time to check in with ourselves and refresh?" says Cat Graham, Managing Partner and Founder. "We took this opportunity to ensure that our look and feel is representative of the impactful, revolutionary work we are doing: partnering with our clients to reinvigorate corporate culture and positively change the way they engage and communicate with their employees."

Through their three-tiered approach in offering customized talent search, employee communications and HR advisory, Cheer Partners supports clients in every phase of their employees' careers, from recruitment through retirement. They partner with clients to define cultural vision, recruit the right team members to meet goals and turn employees into advocates with strategic communications, resource groups and learning curriculums.

The brand refresh maintains the original green hues, symbolic of growth, ambition and freshness. It includes a top-to-bottom redesign of the company's website, now brighter and more modern. This is also illustrative of the transparency Cheer Partners promotes, understanding that employees don't want to be in the dark. The agency's new brand assets include a simplified light and dark green logo, along with the unveiling of their tagline: Attract. Engage. Inspire.

About Cheer Partners:

Cheer Partners is a full-service employee experience agency providing customized solutions for attracting, engaging, and inspiring people with their three practice areas: Talent, HR Advisory and Employee Communications. Together, they create a powerful employee experience. Cheer Partners fosters an inclusive, diverse and remote workplace while promoting a connected culture.

