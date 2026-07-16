CHEER TOGETHER IN REAL TIME WITH SPECTRUM TV CONTROL PRO FROM SPECTRUM BUSINESS

New Solution for Bars, Restaurants and Other Commercial Venues Keeps TVs in Sync with Centralized Controls

Key Takeaways:

With Spectrum TV Control Pro, businesses can easily manage what's onscreen, schedule content and sync TVs using a single solution.

Spectrum TV Control Pro is now available to venues, including bars and restaurants.

STAMFORD, Conn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juggling many TV remotes during big games or special events can be a challenge for many business owners, especially those who own larger bars and restaurants with a lot of televisions. Now Spectrum Business offers a simpler solution. With the launch today of Spectrum TV Control Pro, bars, restaurants and other venues can control every screen from one device while also keeping them in sync.

"Spectrum TV Control Pro was built for business owners who need reliable, easy-to-manage TV solutions that make a real difference on game day and every day," said Keith Dardis, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Business. "With synchronized screens and premium sports programming, we're making it even easier for venues such as bars and restaurants to create seamless experiences for their customers, all while simplifying operations for their staff."

Spectrum TV Control Pro provides TV synchronization from one central app-based control to ensure everyone watching the multiple screens sees the same live event at the exact same time. Using an iOS or Android tablet, business owners and employees can manage what's playing on each screen, switch channels on some or all TVs or program upcoming channel changes.

Spectrum TV Control Pro is available to businesses of all sizes, with professional installation that minimizes impact on daily operations. Businesses with TV Control Pro can access video plans like Spectrum Sports Fan TV, Spectrum's sports video package for bars and restaurants, with additional premium sports content available with NFL Sunday Ticket and Peacock Sports Pass through EverPass.

More information about Spectrum TV Control Pro is available at Spectrum.com/SpectrumTVPro.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Spectrum