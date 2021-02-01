Cheers Brother! The Podcast Starring Sarah Baska and Caitlin Rae is Off to a Blazing Start

Baska's Manager, Jordan Worona , (CEO and founder of Talent Management company, We are Verified), explains "We knew we had something special as soon as Sarah and Caitlin sat down for their first practice show. They're dynamic and absolutely hilarious together. We're really excited about the launch but we're more excited to see how the show evolves and how Cheers Brother! can grow as a brand."

Baska and Rae explain that the podcast is really just a place for them to be themselves and to overshare the insanity that life throws at them week after week. "We love being unfiltered and unedited and just having a good time," Baska explains. "The more people who can share that energy with us, the better!"

Cheers Brother has been thrust into the spotlight due to its immediate success, but will now need to prove its comedic longevity along the likes of its top competitors, Joe rogan and Call Her Daddy.

Notorious and We are Verified have confirmed that they're working on "a few" more future projects together in the podcasting space.

You can check out the most recent episode of Cheers Brother! right here: Listen

