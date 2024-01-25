CHEERS CANNABIS SETS THEMSELVES APART USING SOLLUM'S LIGHTING SOLUTION

SOLLUM'S DYNAMIC LED LIGHTING SOLUTION CHOSEN FOR UNIQUE CANNABIS PRODUCTION

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sollum®'s first client in the cannabis sector, Cheers Cannabis, looks forward to the precision Sollum's dynamic lighting can offer when it comes to increasing cannabinoid content.

Sollum’s dynamic LED lighting solution was chosen by Cheers Cannabis (Varennes, Quebec, Canada) for its precision in order to increase cannabinoid content. Research out of Wageningen University recently indicated that applying higher levels of far red during the initial rooting stage improves rooting without causing excessive stem elongation. Other studies coming out of Italy, Israel and Canada all indicate that adjusting the light spectrum can allow growers to improve the flower's cannabinoid profile. This level of spectral control is of critical importance to consumers who increasingly demand consistency and accuracy in THC and CBD content. The Cheers Cannabis team from left to right: William Lemay, Kevin Laliberté, William Lecavalier and Alexandre Lavoie. (CNW Group/Sollum Technologies)

In production since 2018, Cheers Cannabis is a family business based in Varennes, Québec (Canada). An experienced and passionate group of growers makes up the Cheers team, specializing in the indoor production of cannabis for both recreational and medical use. As one of the most competitive and complex industries, cannabis production demands a highly controlled environment and producers face consistent pressure to innovate and upgrade their technology to support their business. Cheers Cannabis will be installing Sollum smart dynamic LED fixtures in one of their six grow rooms.

A growing body of research supports that dynamic lighting can significantly improve cannabis production, in particular the ability to adapt the light spectrum to different phases of growth, which can help growers favour specific cannabinoid production. For example, research out of Wageningen University recently indicated that applying higher levels of far red during the initial rooting stage improves rooting without causing excessive stem elongation. Other studies coming out of Italy, Israel and Canada all indicate that adjusting the light spectrum can allow growers to improve the flower's cannabinoid profile. This level of spectral control is of critical importance to consumers who increasingly demand consistency and accuracy in THC and CBD content.

"Our team is constantly looking for ways to innovate in our cannabis production and invest in new technology," says Head of Production for Cheers Cannabis, Kevin Laliberté. "It was an obvious choice for us to invest in Sollum's dynamic LED solution because it offers us the ability to fine-tune our light recipes with unparalleled precision in order to target specific cannabinoids, which gives us a huge advantage over the competition."

"We are very excited to be working with our first client in the cannabis industry," says Rose Séguin, agronomist for Sollum Technologies. "It is becoming increasingly well known that light quality has an impact on plant growth depending on the growth stage and cannabis strain. Having the ability to modulate spectrum and intensity of supplemental lighting gives growers the freedom to experiment as well as to adapt as the research evolves."

Cheers Cannabis products can be found at the SQDC as well as at medical dispensaries.

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is based in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated. For more information, visit sollum.tech

©2024 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, LED by nature, SF-ONE, SF-MAX, SF-PRO and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies.

