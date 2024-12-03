Cheers to Joy! Sip Your Way with Jollibee's NEW Joyfully Crafted "Signature Sips"

The beloved restaurant brand's new line of specialty beverages offers a refreshing treat, perfect for a midday pick-me-up or for pairing with your favorite Jollibee meal.

WEST COVINA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant brand, Jollibee, recently named "the best fast-food fried chicken" in America by USA TODAY, is elevating its joyful dining experience with its new line of premium, made-to-order beverages named Signature Sips. Featuring an array of flavor profiles – from Tropical Quenchers and Refreshing Freezes to unique Premium Teas and Creamy Coffee blends – the icy creations are crafted to offer an indulgent treat, perfect for a midday pick-me-up or for pairing with any of Jollibee's signature menu items, like its mouthwatering Chickenjoy fried chicken, crispy chicken sandwiches, or iconic Peach Mango Pie.

Jollibee's new Signature Sips menu features Tropical Quenchers, Refreshing Freezes, and unique Premium Teas and Coffee blends that are sure to bring joy with every sip.

Joining the brand's wildly popular Pineapple Quencher, the new and refreshing Signature Sips are now available at all Jollibee locations in the continental U.S. Each 16-ounce drink can be enjoyed a la carte or as an upgrade to any featured meal deal.

For those who want something light and fruity, try one of these two new cool and colorful Quenchers, which start at $4.99 each:

Tropical Breeze Quencher – Jollibee Red never looked so delicious. Featuring a refreshing blend of strawberry, passionfruit, and coconut, it offers a perfectly sweetened taste of paradise. Topped with Mango Jelly for a fresh, fruity bite.

– Jollibee Red never looked so delicious. Featuring a refreshing blend of strawberry, passionfruit, and coconut, it offers a perfectly sweetened taste of paradise. Topped with Mango Jelly for a fresh, fruity bite. Dragonfruit Sunset Quencher – Capturing the colors of a tropical sunset, this tasty drink is a mix of mango and passionfruit, topped with real pieces of Dragonfruit.

The new Freezes offer a refreshing, nostalgic treat that's both luscious and delicious. Available in fruit and coffee flavors, these creamy frozen drinks start at $4.99 each:

Coconut Dream Freeze – Creamy and luxurious, this frozen drink delivers an island escape with every sip.

– Creamy and luxurious, this frozen drink delivers an island escape with every sip. Strawberry Bliss Freeze – Classic strawberry flavor, blended to icy perfection for a taste that is blissfully simple yet sublime.

– Classic strawberry flavor, blended to icy perfection for a taste that is blissfully simple yet sublime. Coffee Freeze – Blended with cold brew coffee, this velvety smooth frozen drink is destined to become a daily ritual for those who need a bit of caffeine to brighten their day.

Featuring Jollibee's own unique twist on traditional iced beverages, the new Premium Teas and Cold Brew Coffee iced drinks offer the perfect way to enjoy a revitalizing boost at any time of the day. Crafted with quality black tea and smooth cold brew, each is available for just $3.99:

Passionfruit Iced Tea – The perfect balance of rich black tea and bright and tropical passionfruit.

– The perfect balance of rich black tea and bright and tropical passionfruit. Lychee Iced Tea – Freshly brewed black tea with a delicate and floral taste of lychee.

– Freshly brewed black tea with a delicate and floral taste of lychee. Sweet Cream Cold Brew – A rich and velvety delight, featuring smooth, slow-steeped cold brew topped with a luxurious layer of sweet cream.

Jollibee is also bringing even more deliciousness to the mix by offering Mango Jelly and Brown Sugar Boba toppings, which can be added to any of the Signature Sips for just $1.

"We're thrilled to bring these new refreshing drinks to our customers and offer them an elevated and delightful beverage experience that complements our menu perfectly," said Luis Velasco, Senior Vice President and Marketing Head at Jollibee Foods Corporation, North America. "Whether it's a midday pick-me-up or a treat to enjoy with your meal, we want every sip to bring a little extra joy to your day."

Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Group, which is on a mission to become one of the top five restaurant companies in the world, one delicious bite – and sip! – at a time. As Jollibee continues to spread its joy across North America, be sure to follow along at @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram, and @jollibeeusa on TikTok to get updates on new items, upcoming store openings, and other exciting announcements and events happening soon.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group, is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, with a mission to deliver great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating through its 19 brands with over 9,500 stores across 32 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in China), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

Through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL), the Jollibee Group holds a 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan (THW) brand. It has a joint venture with the THW Group to expand THW in China. It also established a joint venture company that holds the franchise rights to operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. The Company also holds a 90% stake in Titan Dining Partners II Ltd for growing Asia-Pacific food service brands.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

