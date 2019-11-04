Cheers To Not-So-Silent Nights: Smirnoff And Laverne Cox Deck The Halls With Cocktails And Mischief In New Holiday Campaign

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

'Twas the night before the Holidays,

all of us and Laverne,

With all the cocktails chilling

and mischief at every turn.

All the people invited,

the most sharp and debonair,

From all walks of life,

to our not-so-silent affair.

A Holiday campaign,

unlike any before,

So continue reading

to find out more!

To kick off the Holiday season with fun and mischief, Smirnoff just unveiled the brand's latest campaign starring Emmy-nominated actress and LGBTQIA+ advocate Laverne Cox. The Holiday campaign, which lives across TV, digital and social, features Cox charismatically floating through a festive and over-the-top party where Smirnoff steals the show by embracing the unexpected and offering something for everyone (of legal drinking age, of course). The party features Smirnoff in unexpected ways including a festive Holiday tree made of Smirnoff No. 21 green apple martinis, a Smirnoff Kissed Caramel Moscow Mule cocktail hidden underneath a fruitcake, a beautifully wrapped bottle of Smirnoff ICE and a naughty and nice pairing – indulgent Chinese takeout and zero sugar Smirnoff Seltzer Raspberry Rosé1.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8639151-smirnoff-laverne-cox-holiday-campaign/

Content creator, best-selling author and longtime Smirnoff partner, Toddy Smith (@todderic_) also makes a cameo in the ad and joins in on the fun as everyone's favorite unexpected party guest – the Chinese takeout delivery person.

"Working with Smirnoff is just a joy. I love how they're always upping their game, making each campaign more creative and unexpected than the last, so coming to set is always such a fun experience," said longtime brand partner Laverne Cox. "Smirnoff is my go-to for the Holiday season because they have something for everyone, whether you're stuffing stockings and wrapping gifts or bringing party favors to a fabulous soiree."

This isn't the first time Smirnoff has worked with the award-winning actress. Smirnoff originally teamed up with Cox for their "Welcome to the Fun%" campaign in 2018 to celebrate quality yet affordable vodka for all, and then again for their "Welcome Home" Pride campaign earlier this year to welcome the LGBTQIA+ community to New York for global Pride celebrations.

"Sometimes, when celebrating the Holidays with friends and loved ones, it's hard to find a drink that everyone can agree on. At Smirnoff, we offer delicious options for everyone, whether they're looking for a zero sugar alternative like Smirnoff Seltzers1 or looking to indulge with decadent flavors like Smirnoff Kissed Caramel," said Krista Kiisk, Brand Director, Smirnoff. "We couldn't be more excited to have Laverne onboard for this campaign as she's the epitome of fun and elegance, perfectly embodying what Smirnoff brings to the table this Holiday season."

Also featured in the Holiday campaign and back by popular demand this year are Smirnoff Peppermint Twist with its "scratch and sniff" packaging and the Smirnoff No. 21 Ornaments which come in four seasonal designs. At a suggested retail price of $11.99 per 750ml bottle, both limited-edition offerings are available nationwide this Holiday season.

The new Holiday campaign is the latest extension of the brand's recently launched "Infamous Since 1864" campaign, which marked the first Smirnoff global campaign in over 25 years and pays homage to its colorful 155-year history. From its humble roots in 19th century Russia to being resurrected in France, making its way across Europe and being at the forefront of the U.S. cocktail revolution in the 1950s, Smirnoff has had an incredible journey to becoming the world's No. 1 vodka – now made in America and enjoyed in over 130 countries worldwide. The campaign debuted in Europe in October and is now rolling out in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Kenya. In the U.S. only, the campaign also features Cox.

Whether you decide to get into the Holiday spirit(s) or celebrate the journey of Smirnoff becoming No. 1 worldwide, there's nothing wrong with a little mischief – as long as you drink responsibly.

Smirnoff Holiday Specialty Cocktail

Green Apple Martini

- 1.0 oz Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

- 0.5 oz Sour Apple Liqueur

- 0.75 oz Sour Apple Mixer

Combine Smirnoff, liqueur & mixer in cocktail shaker and fill with ice. Cover and shake. Strain into coupe glass.

1 Per 12 fl. oz.-Average Analysis: Calories-90; Carbohydrates-1 G; Protein-0 G; Fat-0 G.

