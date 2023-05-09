CHEERS TO THIRTY YEARS: GRANTING LOCAL WISHES ONE "YUMMM" AT A TIME

Local Red Robin Franchisee Ansara Restaurant Group Celebrates 30th Anniversary Serving Gourmet Burgers in Michigan with 30% of Daily Proceeds Donation to Make-A-Wish® Michigan from all 21 Locations

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 10, 2023, local Red Robin franchisee Ansara Restaurant Group, who owns and operates all 19 Red Robin restaurants in Michigan and two in Ohio, will celebrate 30 years of Red Robin hospitality in the state by donating 30 percent of proceeds* to Make-A-Wish® Michigan. Ansara Restaurant Group opened Michigan's first Red Robin location in Novi on May 10, 1993. Today, they own and operate 21 Red Robins locally and employ more than 2,000 people.

The Ansara Restaurant Group is a multi-generational, family-owned business founded by Andrew and George Ansara, who immigrated to Michigan from a small mountain village in Lebanon in 1951. They came to Michigan with hopes of beginning a new life and living the American dream of owning their own business. Today, Andrew's and George's family continues to build upon their dreams through their many restaurants and concepts. A family tradition since 1961, Ansara Restaurant Group continues to follow the high standards and values established by Andrew and George Ansara more than 60 years ago.

The following Red Robin locations throughout Michigan and Ohio will donate 30 percent of proceeds to Make-A-Wish Michigan:

Ann Arbor, Brighton, Clinton Township, Commerce Township, Flint, Grandville, Holland, Kentwood, Lansing, Livonia, Madison Heights, Norton Shores, Novi, Pittsfield, Portage, Roseville, Southgate, Troy, Westland, Maumee, and Toledo

*30% of proceeds (dine-in, to-go and catering) on May 10, 2023 will be donated to Make-A-Wish® Michigan from participating Red Robin locations. Excludes third-party, gift cards, retail, alcohol, tax and gratuity.

