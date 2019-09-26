CheersYou Solves Chinese International Students' Dilemma, and Successfully Welcomes its 2019th Student

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. has escalated further given both sides have taken a firm stand on issues. The uncertainties have taken a toll across a wide range of industries, including the educational consulting industry, which has seen a tightening of work visa permits. Among those affected, Chinese international students are imminently facing fewer job opportunities and more intense competition. Under such circumstances, many students are turning away from entering the workforce post-graduation. Instead, Master's programs have become a more attractive option for most.

A sharp increase in the number of master's applications have resulted in a higher demand for application consulting. Although universities provide relevant coaching and consulting programs, Chinese international students seek a more personalized and individual service. On the other hand, the traditional educational consulting agencies in China not only lack experience in master's applications but also face the problem of time difference. Therefore, CheersYou is here to solve these problems experienced by these international students.

As the leading educational consulting agency based in New York, CheersYou has not only successfully launched its own Application Information System, which received considerable praise from its students, but also consolidated its position through a substantial amount of acceptance letters. The up-to-date statistics on the progress of CheersYou this year are comprised of 1892 acceptance letters, 418 students, and a total of over 586,000 USD worth of scholarships.

This fall semester, CheersYou marks yet another principal milestone since the company was founded in 2015. CheersYou's 2019th student has officially embarked on his journey to pursue the Industrial Engineering and Operations Research degree at UC Berkley. It also serves as an important indicator of CheersYou's rapid growth in the North American educational consulting industry.

As the 2019th student of CheersYou, Ricky started 2-year program at his dream school. With the help of CheersYou, Ricky had successfully tackled every challenge during the application process. Through collaborative efforts from both Ricky and the consulting team at CheersYou, Ricky was admitted into six top-tier schools and programs, including UPenn, Rice University, UCSB, NYU, and his dream school, UC Berkeley, all in the absence of interviews. Additionally, Ricky also received a $20,000 scholarship from UC Berkeley and a $7,000 per year scholarship from NYU.

It is worthy to note that Ricky graduated with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, which has only a faint correlation with his choice of program at the time of his application. Ricky's 3.4+ GPA and 315 + GRE score was not enough to make him stand out in today's ever-increasing pool of graduate candidates. With professional consultation sessions at CheersYou, Ricky was admitted into all six schools he applied to - a fulfilling and gratifying end to his application journey.

"I am very grateful for CheersYou's efforts throughout this process. [He/she] was able to quickly understand my situation and expectations to finalize a school list as well as identify characteristics that I can highlight and explore in my applications. The instructor also does a wonderful job of integrating my thoughts and internship experience, presenting it in a personalized way. The consulting team was also dedicated to editing my Personal Statement by polishing my words and shaping my thoughts into a more coherent and thoughtful way," described Ricky in an interview on his experience at CheersYou.

As an educational consulting agency that has students enrolled in over 50 universities across North America, CheersYou sets industry standards with its high volume of acceptance letters and by ensuring admission into multiple ivy league schools for its students. CheersYou has always been adamant about creating a well-rounded application experience, accumulating a pool of resources, including consultants with top-tier university degrees, collaborations with large corporations and top universities, and the newly launched CheersYou AIS V2.0. It has reached a 99% acceptance rate this year, and a striking 96% of which are Top 30 Universities in the U.S.

Known for its uncompromising commitment to "Integrity, Action, and Strength," CheersYou welcomes a fourth year with its team and students. To CheersYou's CEO Mr. Yonghao Chen, becoming a leading professional in just four years is neither luck nor a coincidence. "The fall semester of 2019, we celebrated and sent off our 2019th student to his dream school. The team here at CheersYou considers it an acknowledgment of our efforts in innovation and resource expansion, and CheersYou's earnest attitude in helping our students. Henceforth, CheersYou will continue to focus on helping students who wish to receive the best quality of service and resources, and contribute multi-dimensional innovations and cutting-edge breakthroughs as the leading agency in the industry," Mr. Chen explained.

