Cheese Based Snacks Market 2023 analysis, size, current scenario, and future prospects with Bikaji Foods International Ltd., EnWave Corp., and General Mills Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cheese-based snacks market is set to grow by USD 4,336.17 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The cheese-based snacks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some vendors who are experts in the process industry are trying to increase their presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators. End-users in discrete industries rely on their experiences from past purchases, based on which they maintain future relationships with vendors. This enables global and established RPA vendors to dominate the local and regional vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global RPA market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Amys Kitchen Inc: The company offers cheese-based snacks such as cheese pizza snacks.

General Mills Inc: The company offers cheese-based snacks such as Bugles snack nacho cheese flavor.

The company offers cheese-based snacks such as Bugles snack nacho cheese flavor. Kellogg Co: The company offers cheese-based snacks such as Cheez-It original snack crackers.

The cheese-based snacks market covers the following areas:

Cheese Based Snacks Market Sizing

Cheese Based Snacks Market Forecast

Cheese Based Snacks Market Analysis

Cheese-Based Snacks Market - Market Segmentation

This cheese-based snacks market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail and food service), type (baked, fried, and frozen), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the retail segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the key distribution channels for cheese-infused bites in the retail sector include hypermarkets, supermarkets, and grocery stores. There is an increasing purchase of cheese-based snack foods due to the increasing prevalence of organized retail sectors. This retail sector offers a wide variety of cheese-filled morsels manufactured by different vendors. One of the main reasons for the increasing sales through these channels is that these outlets offer customers discounts and free items. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the cheese-based snacks market growth during the forecast period.

Cheese-Based Snacks Market - Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the changing household size, rising preference for accessibility, and growing consumer interest are significantly contributing to the cheese-based snacks market in North America during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing number of part-time households, growing disposable income, the presence of fast food chains, and economic growth across the region is positively impacting the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the cheese-based snacks market in North America during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Companies Mentioned

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.

EnWave Corp.

General Mills Inc .

. Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd

Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Kellogg Co.

Mars Inc.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

PepsiCo Inc.

Prataap Snacks Ltd.

Sargento Foods Inc.

Serious Pig Ltd.

Sunlight Resources Ltd

UNISMACK SA

Utz Brands Inc.

Whisps Acquisition Corp.

Venkataramana Food Specialities Ltd.

Cheese-Based Snacks Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The changing taste preferences among consumers drive the cheese-based snacks market growth during the forecast period. There is a growing change in taste preferences among consumers for processed snack foods such as snacks with cheese. Young consumers are constantly exploring new food options with fresh ingredients. As a result, several manufacturers in the market are launching new products by diversifying their product portfolio by producing new items and promoting new brands. This has led to the introduction of an array of products with diverse flavors and ingredients which caters to a broad consumer segment. Hence, such product innovations are positively impacting the market. Therefore, these factors are driving the cheese-based snacks market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

An increasing number of product launches is a primary trend in the cheese-based snacks market during the forecast period. The increase in product launches will fuel the revenue flow in the market shares of the prominent cheese-based snack vendors. Some of the main cheese-based snack vendors in the market are ITC Limited, PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Co., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Mars Inc., and McCain Foods Ltd. For instance, in September 2021, a new plant-based brand named "The Simple Root" was launched by McCain Foods Limited, which offers dips, spreads, sauces, and cheese made from root vegetables. Hence, such product launches are positively impacting the market. Therefore, these factors are driving the cheese-based snacks market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The increasing health issues are a major challenge hindering the cheese-based snacks market growth during the forecast period. Several health issues are associated with the consumption of high-calorie foods such as cheese-based snacks, which is negatively impacting the market. For instance, cheese contains saturated fat, which can increase cholesterol levels which in turn can lead to a high risk of heart disease. Additionally, the heavy sodium content in cheese can result in high blood pressure and can also cause kidney disease, heart disease, and osteoporosis. Also, overconsumption of cheese can lead to obesity in consumers. Hence, such health issues are expected to hinder the cheese-based snacks market growth during the forecast period.

Cheese-Based Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,336.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., EnWave Corp., General Mills Inc., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt. Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Prataap Snacks Ltd., Sargento Foods Inc., Serious Pig Ltd., Sunlight Resources Ltd, UNISMACK SA, Utz Brands Inc., Whisps Acquisition Corp., and Venkataramana Food Specialities Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

