Cheese-based snacks market size to grow by USD 3.53 billion from 2022 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cheese based snacks market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.53 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cheese Based Snacks Market 2022-2026

Cheese based snacks market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Cheese based snacks market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global cheese based snacks market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous global and regional vendors. Vendors compete based on numerous factors, including price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion. Product launches, M&A, and business expansion are other strategies adopted by vendors to gain a competitive edge in the market.

A few prominent vendors that offer cheese based snacks in the market are Amys Kitchen Inc., General Mills Inc., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., GONUTZ Snack Foods, Kellogg Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Homtek India Snacks Manufacturing Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mars Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Prataap Snacks Ltd., Sargento Foods Inc., Serious Pig Ltd, Snacks Developpement SAS, SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD., UNISMACK SA, Utz Quality Foods LLC, and Whisps Acquisition Corp. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

General Mills Inc . - The company offers cheese based snacks under its brand Bugles.

- The company offers cheese based snacks under its brand Bugles. Godrej Agrovet Ltd. - The company offers cheese based snacks through its subsidiary Godrej Tyson Foods.

- The company offers cheese based snacks through its subsidiary Godrej Tyson Foods. Kellogg Co. - The company offers cheese based snacks such as Cheez It Duoz, Cheez It Grooves, and Cheez It Snapd.

- The company offers cheese based snacks such as Cheez It Duoz, Cheez It Grooves, and Cheez It Snapd. Mars Inc. - The company offers cheese based snacks such as cheese crackers under its brand COMBOS.

Cheese based snacks market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the end-user (retail and foodservice) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the retail segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growth of the organized retail industry across the world. In addition, consumers prefer supermarkets and hypermarkets as they can find products from all categories under a single roof. Also, the retail stores provide discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including cheese-based food products.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cheese based snacks market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cheese based snacks market.

North America will account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as an increase in the number of dual working households, rising disposable income, and the presence of fast-food chains.

Cheese based snacks market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the rise in disposable income and changes in lifestyle. The disposable income of consumers has increased considerably over recent years. For instance, according to a study by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, disposable personal income (DPI) increased by USD 89.7 billion (0.5%) in March 2022 in the US from April 2022. The growth in disposable income has led to an increase in spending and purchasing power. This has subsequently changed the eating habits of consumers, resulting in a demand for easy-to-eat and serve food products, including cheese-based snacks, which is driving the market growth.

Key Trends –

The rising number of new product launches is identified as the key trend in the market. Vendors are focusing on successful new product launches to increase revenue flow and improve their market shares. For instance, in January 2020, Pringles, a brand of Kelloggs Co., launched a new flavor with varying levels of heat intensity, such as Cheese and Chilli. Similarly, in September 2021, McCain Foods Ltd. launched a new plant-based brand named The Simple Root, which offers dips, spreads, sauces, and cheese made from root vegetables. Such an increase in the number of product launches are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The rising number of health effects is a major factor challenging the growth of the market. Cheese-based snacks are high-calorie foods. They contain saturated fat in large quantities, which increases cholesterol levels. In addition, the presence of too much of sodium in cheese increases the risk of higher blood pressure as well as kidney disease. Also, excess consumption of cheese-based snacks can create difficulties such as gas or bloating. Such health risks associated with the consumption of cheese-based snacks is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this cheese based snacks market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cheese based snacks market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the cheese based snacks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cheese based snacks market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cheese based snacks market vendors

Cheese Based Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 136 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., General Mills Inc., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., GONUTZ Snack Foods, Kellogg Co., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Homtek India Snacks Manufacturing Co., Kerry Group Plc, Mars Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Prataap Snacks Ltd., Sargento Foods Inc., Serious Pig Ltd, Snacks Developpement SAS, SURYA FOOD and AGRO LTD., UNISMACK SA, Utz Quality Foods LLC, and Whisps Acquisition Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

. - Overview

. - Business segments

. - Key offerings

