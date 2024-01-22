Cheese Based Snacks Market to record USD 4.34 billion growth from 2022 to 2027, Amys Kitchen Inc., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., EnWave Corp. among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cheese based snacks market is set to grow by USD 4.34 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Amys Kitchen Inc., Bikaji Foods International Ltd., EnWave Corp., General Mills Inc., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt. Ltd., Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Prataap Snacks Ltd., Sargento Foods Inc., Serious Pig Ltd., Sunlight Resources Ltd, UNISMACK SA, Utz Brands Inc., Whisps Acquisition Corp., and Venkataramana Food Specialities Ltd. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cheese Based Snacks Market 2023-2027
"The upsurge in new product launches is an emerging market trend." says a senior analyst of Technavio

The latest trend in the Cheese Based Snacks Market revolves around an upsurge in new product launches, influencing the industry positively. Key players like ITC Limited, PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Co., Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Mars Inc., and McCain Foods Ltd are capitalizing on this trend. McCain Foods introduced the plant-based brand "The Simple Root" in September 2021, offering innovative dips, spreads, sauces, and root vegetable-based cheese. Similarly, Kellogg's Co. introduced three new Pringles flavors in January 2021, expanding their product segment and attracting a broader consumer base. These initiatives reflect the industry's focus on innovation and consumer preferences.

The rising number of health problems hampers market growth. The cheese based snacks market analysis includes End-user, Type, and Geography landscape. This study identifies the rising number of new product launches, the increasing number of M&A and business expansions, and the growth of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the cheese based snacks market growth during the next few years.

  • The Cheese Based Snacks Market experiences significant growth in the retail segment, with hypermarkets, supermarkets, and grocery stores serving as primary distribution channels. This surge is attributed to the expanding organized retail industry, driving increased purchases of cheese-infused bites. Organized retail's prevalence offers vast shelves and storage spaces, showcasing diverse cheese-filled snacks. Consumers, attracted by discounts and free items in hypermarkets and grocery stores, contribute to substantial sales growth through these channels, emphasizing the impact of marketing strategies and the competitive retail landscape.

The cheese based snacks market covers the following areas:

Related Reports:
The China - Packaged Rice Snacks Market size is projected to increase by USD 502.19 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2023 and 2028.

The packaged fruit snacks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,310.59 million.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

