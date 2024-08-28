Cheese Crumbles Market to Reach $64.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 2.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global cheese crumbles market is growing owing to the increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-use food ingredients, with cheese crumbles offering easy portion control and quick meal preparation. The rising popularity of dishes like salads and pizzas, which often use cheese crumbles as toppings, is driving market growth. Consumer interest in diverse cheese flavors and textures is expanding, and crumbles provide an accessible way to experiment with different varieties. In addition, the growth of the foodservice industry and the trend towards customization in restaurants are boosting the use of cheese crumbles in various dishes.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cheese Crumbles Market by Type (Blue Cheese Crumbles, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese Crumbles and Others), Packaging (Bags, Tubs, Trays and Others), Application (Salads, Pasta, Pizza and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the cheese crumbles market was valued at $49.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $64.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The prime determinants of growth for cheese crumbles include the increasing consumer demand for convenience foods and ready-to-use ingredients, driven by busy lifestyles and the need for quick meal solutions. The rising popularity of dishes like salads, pizzas, and pasta that frequently use cheese crumbles as toppings or ingredients is fueling market expansion. Growing consumer interest in diverse cheese flavors and textures is driving product innovation. The expanding foodservice industry, particularly in fast-casual restaurants and cafes, is boosting the use of cheese crumbles in various menu items. In addition, the nutritional benefits of cheese, such as its protein and calcium content, are contributing to overall increased cheese consumption, benefiting the crumbles segment.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $49.1 Billion Market Size in 2033 $64.2 Billion CAGR 2.8 % No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Type, Packaging, Application, Distribution Channel and Region. Drivers Rising consumer interest in diverse cheese flavors and textures Growing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-use ingredients Increasing popularity of salads, pizzas, and other dishes using cheese crumbles Opportunities Innovation in packaging to extend shelf life and improve convenience Increased focus on organic and natural cheese crumble products Restraints Concerns about the high fat and calorie content of cheese Limited shelf life of cheese crumbles compared to block cheese

Segment Highlights

By type, the feta cheese crumbles was the dominating segment. Feta cheese crumbles hold a major market share primarily due to their association with the healthy Mediterranean diet, which is gaining popularity for its benefits such as heart health and weight management. The cheese's tangy flavor and crumbly texture make it a versatile ingredient, commonly used in salads, appetizers, and a variety of mediterranean dishes. In addition, the increasing consumer trend towards healthier eating and the incorporation of nutrient-rich foods into daily diets drive the demand for feta cheese. This combination of health benefits, culinary versatility, and dietary trends positions feta cheese crumbles as a leading segment in the market.

By packaging, the bags segment dominated the cheese crumbles market. Bags hold a major share in the cheese crumbles market due to their convenience, ease of use, and preservation benefits. Packaged in resealable bags, cheese crumbles stay fresh longer and are easy to store, appealing to both consumers and food service providers. The bag format allows for precise portion control and minimal waste, making it ideal for household use and commercial kitchens. In addition, the transparency of bags often allows consumers to see the product before purchase, enhancing trust and satisfaction. The practicality, freshness, and consumer-friendly nature of bag packaging contribute significantly to its dominant market share in the cheese crumbles segment.

By application, the pizza emerged as the dominant segment. Pizza holds a major share in the cheese crumbles market owing to its immense popularity and versatility as a globally loved dish. Cheese is a fundamental ingredient in pizza, with varieties like mozzarella, feta, and blue cheese enhancing flavor profiles and culinary creativity. The rise of artisanal and gourmet pizzas, which often incorporate diverse cheese crumbles, further drives this demand. In addition, the growing trend of home-cooked meals and convenience foods has led to increased consumption of ready-to-use cheese crumbles. The widespread appeal of pizza across different demographics and its adaptability to various dietary preferences ensure a sustained and significant demand for cheese crumbles in this market.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets emerged as the dominant segment. Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold a major share in the cheese crumbles market owing to their extensive reach, diverse product offerings, and convenient shopping experience. These large retail formats provide a wide selection of cheese crumble varieties, catering to various consumer preferences and dietary needs. Their ability to stock products from multiple brands at competitive prices attracts a broad customer base. In addition, the convenience of one-stop shopping, promotional discounts, and loyalty programs enhance customer satisfaction and repeat purchases. The accessibility and comprehensive range of products available in supermarkets and hypermarkets make them the preferred choice for consumers buying cheese crumbles, thereby dominating the market share.

Regional outlook

Europe holds a major share in the cheese crumbles market owing to its long-standing cheese-making traditions and high consumption rates. The region is home to a variety of world-renowned cheeses like feta, blue cheese, and goat cheese, which are popular in both local cuisines and global markets. European consumers have a strong preference for cheese, integrating it into daily meals and diverse culinary applications. Furthermore, Europe's robust dairy industry, advanced production techniques, and stringent quality standards ensure a steady supply of high-quality cheese crumbles. The cultural significance of cheese in European diets, combined with the region's expertise in cheese production, solidifies Europe's leading position in the cheese crumbles market.

Players: -

DeJong Cheese

Saputo Cheese

Litehouse

Kraft Heinz (Churny)

President Cheese

Arla Foods

Montchevre

Salemville

Boar's Head

Cartwright & Butler

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cheese crumbles market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

In November 2022 , Saputo expanded its Las Cruces, New Mexico , facility, adding four new string cheese manufacturing plants, which created nearly 300 new full-time jobs with a $30 billion investment .

, Saputo expanded its , facility, adding four new string cheese manufacturing plants, which created nearly 300 new full-time jobs with a investment . In March 2023 , Saputo acquired Wensleydale Dairy Products for £23 billion, expanding its specialty cheese portfolio in the UK .

SOURCE Allied Market Research