Cheese Market | USD 39.08 billion growth from 2023-2027 | Rising adoption of cheese products in different cuisines to boost growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The cheese market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.08 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rising adoption of products in different cuisines. There has been an increasing preference among various households and is used in different forms ranging from sliced for sandwiches to shredded for pizza toppings and grated cheese for pasta dishes. Additionally, there is an increase in the consumption of cheese globally. As cheese is available in different forms, it is used widely in several culinary preparations. The main advantage is that it can be melted, grated, sliced, and crumbled so as to create a variety of textures and presentations. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54% Growth 2023-2027 USD 39.08 billion Structure USD Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.86 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

The increasing growth of online retailing is a key trend during the forecast period.

Agropur Dairy Cooperative: The company offers ingredients for food products and nutritional applications, cheese, and beverages in the US.

Arla Foods amba: The company offers cheese under brands such as Arla Cheese and Arka Cheesy.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold. Vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Ltd., Brue Valley, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Flanders Dairy Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia plc, Global Foods International Inc., Grande Cheese Co., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., Mammen cheese AS, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Savencia SA, Schreiber Foods Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are among some of the major participants.

Several health issues are impeding the growth during the forecast period. For more details, and an understanding of Dynamics download Sample reports

Product

Natural Cheese



Processed Cheese

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The growth by the natural cheese segment is significant during the forecast period. The distinct use of natural ingredients and conventional techniques. differentiate it from other segments. One of the main factors fuelling the demand is the increasing desire among consumers to buy authentic and high-quality cheeses. Furthermore, this segment is widely available in different flavors, textures, and varieties to cater to different consumer preferences. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth during the forecast period. For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

The cheese market is a dynamic landscape encompassing a plethora of milk-derived food products with diverse textures, tastes, and aromas. With over 2000 varieties available worldwide, each offering a unique sensory experience, the industrycaters to varied consumer preferences. The quality of cheese hinges on factors such as the raw material, the type & breed of milk-producing animal, and their grazing patterns, all influenced by climatic factors. These elements contribute to the distinct characteristics of cheeses, shaping their profiles and demand. As consumers increasingly seek authenticity and variety, the industry continues to evolve, driven by innovation and a growing appreciation for traditional craftsmanship.

Executive Summary Landscape Sizing Historic Size Five Forces Analysis Segmentation by Product Segmentation by Distribution Channel Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

