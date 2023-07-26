Cheese Market size in the US to grow by USD 12.1 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increasing consumer demand for cheese products drives the market - Technavio

26 Jul, 2023, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cheese market size in the US is estimated to increase by USD 12.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.82%, according to a recent market study by Technavio.
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The US Cheese Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -
Market Segmentation
This cheese market report in US extensively covers market segmentation by source (animal-based and plant-based) and distribution channel (offline and online).
- The market share growth by the animal-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cow milk-based cheese, known as animal-based cheese, dominates the US cheese market due to its versatility, creamy texture, and diverse flavors. Popular types such as cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, and gouda cater to various culinary preferences, from everyday cooking to gourmet dishes. Cow milk cheeses offer nutritional benefits like high calcium content, promoting strong bones and teeth, and serving as a valuable source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. These factors contribute to the significant growth of the animal-based cheese segment in the US cheese market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Key Driver
Increasing consumer demand for cheese products is notably driving market growth. The cheese market in the US has seen consistent growth, becoming a staple food item enjoyed in various forms, from sliced cheese in sandwiches to shredded cheese for pizza and grated cheese for pasta dishes. Its versatility, allowing for melting, slicing, grating, and crumbling, enhances different textures and presentations. The rich and indulgent flavor of cheese adds a creamy and savory element to dishes, appealing to taste buds, making it a sought-after ingredient in home cooking and food service establishments. These factors contribute to cheese being an essential ingredient in numerous recipes, from classic comfort foods to gourmet creations, driving the cheese market growth in the US during the forecast period.
The growth of online retailing is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. The rise in Internet accessibility and the demand for easy and simplified shopping, attractive pricing, and personalized product offers are driving the demand for online shopping in the US. E-commerce has provided cheese-based product suppliers with new opportunities to enhance sales, expand their reach, and improve customer relationships and profitability. The online marketplace allows manufacturers and distributors to increase product visibility across regions and explore new and emerging markets with broader geographic coverage. Increasing consumer adoption of online shopping due to its convenience further encourages vendors to showcase their products on these platforms. As a result, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the cheese market in the US during the forecast period.
Several health issues associated with cheese consumption will be a major challenge hindering market growth. Health concerns related to cheese consumption in the US pose a significant challenge for the market growth during the forecast period. High saturated fat content in cheese is a primary concern, contributing to elevated cholesterol levels and an increased risk of heart disease, obesity, and other health conditions. Excessive cheese consumption can also lead to health issues such as lactose intolerance, requiring individuals to limit intake or opt for lactose-free cheese options to avoid discomfort and symptoms like bloating, gas, and diarrhea. Proper handling, storage, and adherence to food safety practices are crucial safety measures to minimize the risk of bacterial contamination. Hence, these factors are expected to hinder the growth of the cheese market in the US during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Cheese Market In US report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cheese market in US between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the cheese market in US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- Growth of the cheese market in across the US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the cheese market in US vendors
Cheese Market Scope in US
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 12.1 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.5
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Associated Milk Producers Inc., BEL SA, Cacique Foods LLC, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., DairyfoodUSA, First Choice Ingredients, Gilman Cheese, Global Foods International Inc, Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc., HEMME BROTHERS FARMSTEAD CREAMERY, Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc., Hooks Cheese, Land O Lakes Inc., Mozzarella Co., Saputo Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Vella Cheese Co., Widmers Cheese, Wild Rose Foods, and Zingermans
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
