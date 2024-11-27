Cheese Market to grow by USD 38.8 billion from 2024-2028, driven by rising adoption in various cuisines, with AI shaping market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global cheese market size is estimated to grow by USD 38.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of cheese products in different cuisines is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth of online retailing. However, several health issues associated with cheese consumption poses a challenge.Key market players include Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Ltd., Brue Valley, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Flanders Dairy Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., FrieslandCampina, Glanbia plc, Global Foods International Inc., Grande Cheese Co., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., Mammen cheese AS, Saputo Inc., Savencia SA, Schreiber Foods Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co..

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The cheese market is experiencing various trends in 2023. Soft and semi-soft cheeses like Mozzarella and Cottage cheese continue to be popular for their versatility in Sweet & Savory Snacks and Sauces. Medium-hard and hard cheeses such as Cheddar, Parmesan, and Pepper Cheddar, flavored with pepper, garlic, red chili flakes, and oregano pickle, are preferred for Ready Meals and Charcuterie boards. Dairy farming and culinary traditions play a significant role in Global cheese production. Export and trade of cheese varieties like Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Cream cheese, and Feta are growing. Marketing and branding strategies focus on Sustainability, Ethical cheese production, and Artisan cheeses. Plant-based cheeses and Vegan cheeses are gaining traction due to consumer health and animal welfare concerns. Cheese pairing, Tasting events, and Clean label are key trends in the cheese industry. Natural cheeses made from Cow milk, Buffalo milk, Goat milk, and Sheep milk are in demand. Shelf-life, Flavor profile, and Versatility are essential factors for consumers. Private labels and E-retailing growth are driving sales for Domestic companies and Cheese processors. The market is fragmented, with numerous Cheese factories producing a wide range of cheese varieties. Despite supply chain disruptions and Dairy product tracking, the cheese market remains strong due to increasing disposable incomes and the popularity of Western cuisines. Key nutrients like Calcium, Phosphorous, Zinc, Vitamin A, and Vitamin B12 are essential for Strong bones and High-quality proteins for Strong muscles. Fast food chains use cheese spreads and Processed cheese in their menus. Specialty cheeses like Ackawi, Nabulsi, Halloumi, Jebneh Arabieh, Shanklish, Baramelli, Testouri, Romano, and others add unique flavors to the market. Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Cream cheese, and Cottage cheese are the most produced cheese varieties. Nutrition facts, such as Sodium content, are crucial for consumers. Fresh cheese and Processed cheese have different nutritional profiles. The cheese market is constantly evolving, with new trends and innovations emerging every year.

The Internet's widespread availability has significantly expanded e-commerce businesses worldwide. Consumers' preference for convenient and simplified shopping, competitive pricing, and personalized product offers drives the global demand for online shopping. This trend presents new opportunities for cheese suppliers to boost sales, expand market reach, and strengthen customer relationships. An online presence allows manufacturers and distributors to increase product visibility in various regions and explore new markets with broader geographic coverage. The convenience and growing consumer interest in online shopping have led many cheese industry players to prioritize digital sales channels.

Market Challenges

The cheese market faces various challenges in different sectors. In cheese types, Soft Cheese and Semi-soft Cheese require careful handling for their short shelf-life. Medium-hard Cheese, Hard Cheese, and Sweet & Savory Snacks cater to diverse consumer preferences, but production and export face hurdles due to culinary traditions and global cheese production. Dairy farming faces sustainability and ethical concerns, while marketing and branding require innovation in areas like Digital marketing and E-commerce. Consumer health and animal welfare are key issues, with plant-based cheeses and vegan options gaining popularity. Fast food and supply chain disruptions impact the market, necessitating dairy product tracking and cheese varieties like Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Cream cheese, and Cottage cheese. Nutrients like Calcium, Phosphorus, Zinc, Vitamin A, and Vitamin B12 are essential, but sodium content remains a concern. Private labels and e-retailing growth boost sales for domestic companies and cheese processors. The fragmented nature of the market calls for collaboration and innovation.

Cheese is a beloved food enjoyed by many, yet it poses health challenges for consumers and the industry. The primary concern is the high saturated fat content in cheese, which contributes to increased cholesterol levels and heightened risks of heart disease, obesity, and other health issues. Excessive consumption of high-fat cheeses can negatively impact cardiovascular health. Another health concern is lactose intolerance, which affects the ability to digest lactose, the natural sugar in milk and dairy products. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include bloating, gas, and diarrhea. These health issues present significant challenges for the cheese market, requiring innovative solutions to address consumer concerns while maintaining the appeal of this beloved food.

Segment Overview

This cheese market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Natural cheese

1.2 Processed cheese Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Natural cheese- In the global cheese market, natural cheese held a substantial revenue share in 2023. This category stands out by using natural ingredients and traditional cheesemaking techniques. Consumer preference for authentic and superior quality cheese products fuels the demand for natural cheese. With various flavors, textures, and types, natural cheese caters to diverse consumer tastes. Increasing consumer awareness towards natural and minimally processed foods is a significant trend, boosting natural cheese's popularity. Perceived as healthier alternatives, natural cheeses, made from milk, enzymes, and bacterial cultures, are preferred over processed cheese varieties with additives and preservatives. The clean label trend and transparency in food ingredients further enhance natural cheese's appeal among health-conscious consumers. Natural cheese, a source of high-quality protein, calcium, and essential nutrients, continues to gain traction. Major market players offer a range of natural cheese options, including cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, and others, with innovation in flavor, packaging, and eco-friendly production methods. For instance, Kraft Heinz introduced a sustainable, biodegradable packaging solution for their cheese products in September 2022, catering to the growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly alternatives. The natural cheese market's growth is anticipated to continue during the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of natural and organic products.

Research Analysis

Cheese is a beloved dairy product enjoyed worldwide for its rich flavors and diverse applications. From Soft Cheese's spreadable delight to Semi-soft Cheese's creamy texture, Medium-hard Cheese's firmness, and Hard Cheese's sharp tang, there's a cheese for every palate. Cheese is not just a standalone delicacy; it finds its way into Sweet & Savory Snacks, Sauces, and Ready Meals. Dairy farming plays a crucial role in cheese production, with culinary traditions shaping its use in various cuisines. Global cheese production reached record levels, with key drivers being export and trade, marketing and branding, and consumer preferences. Sustainability is a growing concern, with efforts made to reduce Phosphorus and Zinc waste in cheese manufacturing. Cheese is a source of essential nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, and high-quality proteins, contributing to strong bones and muscles. Western cuisines have popularized cheese, with disposable incomes driving demand. Flavors like Pepper, Garlic, Red chili flakes, and Oregano pickle add zest to cheese, while Animal sources remain a primary ingredient.

Market Research Overview

Cheese Market: A Global Overview The cheese market is a dynamic and diverse industry, encompassing a wide range of products from Soft to Hard Cheese, Semi-soft to Processed, and Specialty Cheeses. The market includes Sweet & Savory Snacks, Sauces, Ready Meals, and various Dairy Farming traditions. Global cheese production reached record levels in 2021, with key drivers being the culinary traditions of Western cuisines and the increasing disposable incomes of consumers. Cheese varieties span from Fresh to Processed, including Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Cream Cheese, and Cottage Cheese. Nutrient-rich, these dairy products offer essential nutrients like Calcium, Phosphorous, Zinc, and Vitamin A, contributing to strong bones and high-quality proteins for strong muscles. Sustainability, Ethical cheese production, and Organic food production are growing trends, with consumers demanding transparency and traceability in the supply chain. Digital marketing, E-commerce, and Plant-based cheeses are also shaping the market, with Vegan cheeses gaining popularity. Cheese pairing, Tasting events, Clean label, and Natural cheeses are key elements of the market, with consumers seeking unique experiences and healthier options. Cheese boards, Charcuterie, and Cheese Boards are popular choices for events and everyday meals. The fragmented nature of the cheese market includes Domestic and International companies, Cheese Processors, and Private labels. E-retailing growth and Shelf-life are crucial factors for market success. Flavor profiles, Versatility, and Consumer health are essential considerations for cheese manufacturers. Major cheese varieties include Cow milk and Buffalo milk cheeses like Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Cream cheese, and Cottage cheese. Goat milk and Sheep milk cheeses like Feta, Ackawi, Nabulsi, Halloumi, Jebneh Arabieh, Shanklish, Baramelli, Testouri, Romano, and others offer unique flavors and textures. Sodium content and Animal welfare are concerns for some consumers, while Fast food and Supply chain disruptions pose challenges for the industry. Cheese factories play a crucial role in ensuring quality and consistency in the market. Overall, the cheese market is a vibrant and evolving industry, with a diverse range of products, trends, and challenges shaping its future.

