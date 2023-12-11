Cheese Market to grow by USD 39.08 billion from 2023-2027 | The increasing growth of online retailing is a key trend

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cheese market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.08 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period. The increasing growth of online retailing is a key trend in the global cheese market during the forecast period. The rise in Internet penetration has fuelled the growth of e-commerce enterprises across the world. Additionally, factors such as the increasing desire to shop more easily and with ease of purchasing, attractive pricing, as well as personalized product offerings, are significantly contributing to the growth of the online-retailing market. The emergence of online retailing has offered tremendous opportunities for cheese product suppliers to maximize sales, broaden customer reach, and improve the profitability of business relationships with clients. Furthermore, retailers can leverage these e-commerce platforms to improve their product visibility across several geographical regions. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the cheese market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cheese Market 2023-2027

Vendor Offering

Agropur Dairy Cooperative: The company offers ingredients for food products and nutritional applications, cheese, and beverages in the US.

The company offers ingredients for food products and nutritional applications, cheese, and beverages in the US. Arla Foods amba: The company offers cheese under brands such as Arla Cheese and Arka Cheesy.

The company offers cheese under brands such as and Arka Cheesy. Britannia Industries Ltd: The company offers cheese such as Britannia cheese cubes.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Ltd., Brue Valley, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., Flanders Dairy Products, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Glanbia plc, Global Foods International Inc., Grande Cheese Co., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Land O Lakes Inc., Mammen cheese AS, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Saputo Inc., Savencia SA, Schreiber Foods Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Cheese Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

The growth of the cheese market is driven by the rising adoption of cheese products in different cuisines. There has been an increasing preference for cheese among various households and is used in different forms ranging from sliced cheese for sandwiches to shredded cheese for pizza toppings and grated cheese for pasta dishes. Additionally, there is an increase in the consumption of cheese globally. As cheese is available in different forms, it is used widely in several culinary preparations. The main advantage of cheese is that it can be melted, grated, sliced, and crumbled so as to create a variety of textures and presentations. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the cheese market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Several health issues related to cheese product consumption are impeding the market growth during the forecast period. The high saturated fat contained in cheese is one of the major concerns regarding the health issues associated with the consumption of cheese. The increasing consumption of high-fat cheeses can significantly impact cardiovascular health. Lactose intolerance is another major issue associated with cheese consumption as many consumers find it hard to digest lactose, the natural sugar in milk and dairy products. Some of the key symptoms of lactose intolerance include bloating, gas, and diarrhea. Furthermore, high sodium levels are significantly present in processed and aged cheese. Thus, the excessive intake of sodium can lead to high blood pressure or an increased risk of heart disease. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Cheese Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Cheese Market is segmented as below:

Product

Natural Cheese



Processed Cheese

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the natural cheese segment is significant during the forecast period. The distinct use of natural ingredients and conventional cheesemaking techniques. differentiate it from other cheese segments. One of the main factors fuelling the demand for the natural cheese segment is the increasing desire among consumers to buy authentic and high-quality cheeses. Furthermore, this segment is widely available in different flavors, textures, and varieties to cater to different consumer preferences. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Cheese Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cheese market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cheese market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cheese market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cheese market, vendors

