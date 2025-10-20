Cheese Market to Reach $252,169.3 Million, Globally, by 2035 at 3.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the cheese market is driven by a rise in demand for organic cheese and rise in QSRs and fast casual restaurants business. The cheese market is driven by factors such rise in QSRs and fast casual restaurant business, and a rise in demand for organic cheese.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Cheese Market by Source (Cow Milk, Sheep Milk, Goat Milk, Buffalo Milk), by Type (Natural Cheese, Processed Cheese), by Product (Mozzarella, Feta, Roquefort, Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Parmesan, Blue Cheese, Gouda, Ricotta, Mascarpone, Others), by Distribution channel (B2B, B2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035'. According to the report, the Cheese market was valued at $175,026.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $252,169.3 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Prime determinants of growth

However, the alarming rise in obesity rates and health concerns, and adulteration of cheese restrict market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for fortified cheese is expected to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $175,026.0 million Market Size in 2035 $252,169.3 million CAGR 3.1 % No. of Pages in Report 414 Segments covered Source, Type, Product, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in QSRs and fast casual restaurant business Increase in demand for nutrients rich food Rise in demand for organic cheese Opportunities Increase in demand for fortified cheese Sustainable Packaging of cheese will attract more consumers in future Restraints Alarming rise in obesity rates and health concerns Adulteration of cheese

The cow milk segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By source, the cow milk segment dominated the market in 2023 accounting for more than four-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its widespread availability, cost-effectiveness, and high consumer preference. Cow milk is rich in essential nutrients, making it ideal for producing a wide variety of cheese types with consistent quality and taste. In addition, the well-established cow dairy industry and advanced processing technologies contribute to higher production efficiency, supporting the segment's continued growth across global markets.

The natural cheese segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the natural cheese segment dominated the market in 2023 accounting for more than three-fourths of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to its clean-label appeal, authentic flavor, and growing consumer preference for minimally processed food. Natural cheese is considered healthier and more nutritious, attracting health-conscious consumers. The demand is further boosted by its extensive use in cooking, snacking, and foodservice applications. Its association with premium quality and traditional preparation methods supports its leading market position.

The cheddar segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the cheddar segment dominated the market in 2023 accounting for less than one-third of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to its versatility, long shelf life, and wide application in both household and commercial food preparations. Cheddar's firm texture and rich flavor profile make it suitable for burgers, sandwiches, baked goods, and ready meals. Its global popularity, availability in various aging levels, and adaptability to diverse culinary uses continue to strengthen its market share worldwide.

The B2C segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the B2C segment dominated the market in 2023 accounting for less than three-fifths of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to its strong demand from the foodservice sector, including restaurants, hotels, and catering services. Bulk purchasing by manufacturers and institutional buyers ensures consistent supply and cost efficiency. In addition, B2B distribution supports long-term contracts and partnerships, enabling stable revenue streams for producers. The segment benefits from expanding fast food chains and bakery outlets that rely heavily on cheese as a key ingredient.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2035

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for half of the cheese market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its strong cheese-making tradition, high per capita consumption, and wide variety of specialty and artisanal cheeses. The region is home to globally recognized cheese-producing countries such as France, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands, which contribute significantly to both production and exports. In addition, supportive dairy infrastructure, established retail networks, and growing demand for premium and organic cheese products continue to strengthen Europe's leadership in the global cheese market.

Leading Market Players: -

Arla Foods Amba

The Bel Group

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Savencia S.A.

Britannia Industries Limited

Associated Milk Producers

Saputo Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the cheese market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

