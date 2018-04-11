Cheese (Retail & Institutional) Market in India 2018-2023 - Dairy Giants Amul, Britannia, Go, and Mother Dairy are Dominating the Market

The overall market for cheese in India is going to fetch growth rate around 20% in next six years starting from 2017-18 to 2022-23. It will reach above 100,000 metric ton at the end of 2022-23 registering CAGR of 12% approximately.

India cheese market is made up of retail cheese market and institutional cheese market in which later has dominance over former. Both are further divided into processed cheese and unprocessed cheese with further bifurcation of spreadable and un-spreadable cheese. Unprocessed cheese has market share more than 70% in both the market whereas remaining has secured by processed cheese. In India, unprocessed cheese means only Paneer which were consumed from past as only form of cheese.

Cheese farms are making cheese and making people to learn cheese is a new trend in the Indian cheese market as they are growing well from the past few years. Some of them are La Ferme Cheese, Himalayan Cheese, A.B.C Farms, Acres Wild Farm, Cinnabar Farms, Exito Gourmet etc.



Dairy farmers are moving away from traditional goods like curd, butter and ghee to produce special cheeses like Gouda, Brie and Camembert. Gourmet cheese has become an integral factor in the Indian markets. Indians were aware of only Cottage cheese, aka paneer, and Amul's processed cheese for a long time. Even the imported cheeses were the processed variety only. An ever increasing number of Indians are fiddling with gourmet cheese making satisfying by local cheese heroes. In Indian cheese making some follow the European recipes, some others have come up with their own Indian versions of the popular ones. Artisan cheese, traditional chhena and paneer, processed cheese as well as locally made cheese inspired from foreign flavours Indian cheese entrepreneurs are hitting a high note.



Players offering cheese in India are Amul, Britannia, Go, Mother dairy which are dairy giants. But now the trend goes with emergence of cheese farms.

Some of them are:



(1) La Ferme Cheese started to develop a line of handmade farm cheeses for the citizens of Auroville in the year 1988.

(2) Acres Wild - Owned by film maker Mansoor Khan who is credited with scripting and making the iconic film Jo Jeeta Woh Sikander, Khan set up his 22-acre farm in Coonoor (Nilgiri Hills) to produce organic gourmet cheese with the goal of shaping an eco-friendly, holistic and self-sustaining lifestyle

(3) Himalayan Artisan Cheese which uses traditional Dutch techniques to produce cheese in the valley of Kashmir. They produce Gouda, Cheddar and Kalari which is a traditional Kashmiri cheese that has to be shallow fried and flavoured before consumption.

(4) Exito Gourmet - Chandigarh-based Bocconcini maker was founded by Giuseppe Mozzillo, a cheesemaker from southern Italy which has specialised in Mozzarella di Bufala (mozzarella made from water buffalo milk).

(5) ABC Farms which was founded in the year 1976, produces 70 varieties of natural cheese Pecorino goat cheese, alcohol cheese, Port Wine cheese, a vodka and cumin cheese, smoked ham cheese (6) Cinnabar Farms- Located in Kodaikanal, it was started by K. Balakrishnan and his wife which also teaching cheese making in their farms.

(7) Flanders Dairy - founded by Sunil Bhu has started making Gouda followed by Mozzarella. Recently it produces Kwark, Ricotta, Scamorza, Bocconcini, and Mascarpone types of cheese.

(8) Kodai Cheese - Founded in 1973 in Batlagundu in Tamil Nadu. It produces cheese like chilly, basil, pepper and garlic.

(9) The Spotted Cow Fromagerie - founded by two brothers and make Brie and Camembert cheese under their own cheese name ' Bombrie' and 'Camembay'

(10) The Cheese Collective which was started by Mansi Jasani, offers cheese made from goat's milk from Karnataka. Thus there are numerous players in cheese making competing with dairy giants to have significant market share. Many hotels, restaurants have tied up with them to supply them cheese on regular basis.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Scope & Methodology



3. Investments in Indian Dairy Industry



4. Global Cheese Market Outlook



5. India Cheese Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Size By Volume

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Company

5.3.2. By Region

5.3.3. By Segment

5.3.4. By End User

5.4. India Processed Cheese Market

5.4.1. Market Size By Volume

5.4.1.1. Overall Market

5.4.1.2. Spreadable Cheese Market

5.4.1.3. Un-spreadable Cheese Market

5.4.2. Market Share By Spreadable Vs. Un-spreadable

5.5. India Unprocessed Cheese Market



6. India Retail Cheese Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Size By Volume

6.3. Market Share By Segment

6.4. India Retail Processed Cheese Market

6.4.1. Market Size By Volume

6.4.1.1. Overall Market

6.4.1.2. Spreadable Cheese Market

6.4.1.3. Un-spreadable Cheese Market

6.4.2. Market Share By Spreadable Vs. Un-spreadable

6.5. India Retail Unprocessed Cheese Market

6.6. Product Price & Variant Analysis



7. India Institutional Cheese Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Size By Volume

7.3. Market Share By Segment

7.4. India Institutional Processed Cheese Market

7.4.1. Market Size By Volume

7.4.1.1. Overall Market

7.4.1.2. Spreadable Cheese Market

7.4.1.3. Un-spreadable Cheese Market

7.4.2. Market Share By Spreadable Vs. Un-spreadable

7.5. India Institutional Unprocessed Cheese Market



8. India Economic Profile



9. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



10. PEST Analysis



11. Trade Dynamics

11.1. Import

11.2. Export



12. Channel Partner Analysis



13. India Cheese Market Dynamics

13.1. Key Drivers

13.2. Key Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments

14.1. Growing Attention towards Cheese

14.2. Desi Flavors in Cheese are a trend

14.3. Booming Artisanal Cheese and Cheese Farms

14.4. Value Added Products are Gaining Boost

14.5. Increasing Fast Food Service Chains Boosting The Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Porter's Five Forces

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited

15.2.2. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

15.2.3. Parag Milk Foods Limited

15.2.4. Britannia Dairy Private Limited

15.2.5. Prabhat Dairy Limited

15.2.6. Heinz India Private Limited

15.2.7. Kodai Dairy Products Private Limited

15.2.8. Milky Mist Dairy Food Private Limited

15.2.9. Choudhery Cheese Bazar Private Limited

15.2.10. Exito Gourmet Private Limited

15.3. Company Overview

15.3.1. Arla Cheese

15.3.2. Fromageries Bel India Private Limited

15.3.3. The Spotted Cow Fromagerie

15.3.4. Kse Cheese Company



16. Strategic Recommendations



