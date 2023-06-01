Cheetah launches new product to streamline investment proposals

01 Jun, 2023

Cheetah PROPOSAL will help wealth managers and investment advisors build custom proposals faster using an automated, efficient process

MUNCIE, Ind., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial professionals who use the Cheetah trust accounting and wealth management platform can now build custom investment proposals for clients and prospects much easier.

That's because Cheetah this week launched Cheetah PROPOSAL, a new tool that uses automated and efficient processes to simplify the task. 

Cheetah PROPOSAL offers wealth managers and investment advisors a consistent, repeatable, efficient process to build portfolio presentations. With Cheetah PROPOSAL, you can build a proposal in minutes and store proposal information in one centralized location rather than keeping it in disparate systems or databases. 

The tool integrates with the Cheetah trust and wealth management platform to build versatile and custom proposals for clients and prospects. It is the first integrated investment proposal generation solution offered by a major trust accounting and wealth management platform.

"Our whole goal as a company is to give wealth managers a competitive advantage" Cheetah Managing Director John Watts said. "This new tool allows you to work more efficiently while also impressing clients and prospects with customized, attractive proposals."

To learn more about Cheetah PROPOSAL, visit cheetahinc.com/solutions/proposal-generation.

Launched in 2013, the groundbreaking Cheetah software serves hundreds of banks and wealth management companies nationwide and continues to be a leader in innovation.

Cheetah LLC is a subsidiary of Accutech Systems Corporation (ASC), a Muncie, Indiana-based company which owns and operates Moneytree financial planning software and other financial technology and services businesses.

About Cheetah

Cheetah provides software solutions for wealth managers focused on growing their business and building revenue. Cheetah's mission is to provide wealth managers with the tools they need to grow their business, provide exceptional service, and increase operational efficiency. Cheetah flagship product is a comprehensive wealth management platform that provides wealth managers with a digital solution to manage all aspects of their clients' wealth, from investment management and trades to trust accounting and tax reporting.

