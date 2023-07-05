Cheetah Learning Customer Satisfaction Ratings Soar on Trustpilot

Earns 4.9 out of 5 stars on review site

PHOENIX, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Learning, a leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional (PMP)®, is proud to announce that clients have awarded it 4.9 of 5 possible stars on Trustpilot, an independent online site that allows consumers to share candid reviews of products, services and businesses. Cheetah Learning's 4.9-star rating is an average of 366 reviews.

"Our courses demand a lot of students, but our methods deliver. These reviews on Trustpilot are proof of that," said Michelle LaBrosse, PMP, CVL, CAC, PMI-ACP, RYT, founder and CEO of Cheetah Learning. "Since 2000, we have trained 80,000 students using accelerated learning techniques that let them quickly assimilate and recall a large amount of content. A project manager who earns the PMP certification is better prepared to lead projects with other PMPs who speak the same professional language."

Earning PMP certification by passing the Project Management Institute exam allows project managers to acquire new skills and accelerate their careers and earnings. The test is difficult, however, and taking Cheetah's intensive prep course is an investment in future success. Students who take Cheetah Learning's Accelerated Exam Prep Course pass the PMP test at a 99% rate, which is unprecedented in the field.

On Trustpilot, students praised Cheetah Learning for its learning techniques, knowledge of the material and instructors:

In her five-star review in April, Meredith Estep wrote:

If you are thinking about taking the PMP Exam, I highly recommend the Virtual PMP Prep class with Cheetah Learning. Hands down, their course was the thing that contributed most to me passing the PMP exam (on the first try with an Above Target score in all domains). I was extremely impressed with the class structure, course content, and the amazing instructors. I am a testament to that their process works and will be recommending it to everyone I know!

In her May five-star review, Mumbi Thande-Kamiru wrote:

The intense four-day prep course prepared me to pass the PMP on the first attempt. I took the test the day after the class ended. It also helped me be a more efficient note taker. I am now a recovering procrastinator. My procrastination was fueled by not allocating enough time for tasks, especially studying. This course helped me understand my own personal rate of learning and has helped me better estimate how much time I need to study and complete tasks.

About Cheetah Learning
Cheetah Learning is the two decades-long industry leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® exam. Cheetah students culminate their four-day intensive accelerated learning program by taking and passing the Project Management Institute's PMP® exam. Cheetah students are guaranteed to pass the PMP® exam by following Cheetah's program. Worldwide, there are nearly 80,000 Cheetah Alumni. PMP® is a registered trademark of the Project Management Institute.

