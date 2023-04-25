Cheetah Learning Hires New Instructor

Online learning specialist is former student

PHOENIX, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Learning, a leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional (PMP)®, is proud to announce the hiring of Kate Fossman as a new instructor.

Fossman, PMP, RD, LD, CDCES, is teaching students online to prepare for the PMP exam through Cheetah Learning's Certified Accelerated Learning program. She is a Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, and Project Management Professional (PMP).

To download a high res headshot of Fossman, click here.

Fossman earned her PMP certification in January 2022 after preparing for the exam through Cheetah Learning. "I chose Cheetah Learning's PMP prep program because students learn systems thinking which helps them logically deduce the correct answer without having to memorize. I was so convinced of its value that I joined as an instructor for online PMP prep classes soon after."

Fossman puts her project management skills to use in her full-time career as manager of the ambulatory diabetes program at Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, Ariz. Her PMP skills helped her develop a telehealth diabetes program to serve rural patients in the northwest corner of the state. After serving for four years on the board of Alaska Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the largest association of food & nutrition professionals in the state of Alaska, she was awarded the Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year.

Her career started in caring for people living with diabetes by using telehealth to bridge geographic barriers in remote Alaska. She has since expanded her scope of work across the nation and is now focused on building a scalable and sustainable telehealth diabetes program at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

"I'm thrilled to have Kate join Cheetah Learning as a part-time instructor," said Michelle LaBrosse, PMP, CCPM, RYT, founder and CEO of Cheetah Learning. "She knows first-hand how valuable a PMP certification is to professional development and career advancement, and now others can benefit from her experience. In addition, her knowledge of the healthcare industry will prove invaluable as Cheetah is experiencing increased enrollments from healthcare IT professionals."

In addition to her PMP certification, Fossman has a bachelor's degree in dietetics from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

To learn more about Cheetah Learning, click here: https://www.cheetahlearning.com/wp/

About Cheetah Learning

Cheetah Learning is the two decades-long industry leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® exam. Cheetah students culminate their four-day intensive accelerated learning program by taking and passing the Project Management Institute's PMP® exam. Cheetah students are guaranteed to pass the PMP® exam by following Cheetah's program. Worldwide, there are nearly 80,000 Cheetah Alumni. PMP® is a registered trademark of the Project Management Institute.

Media Contact: Marcia Rhodes, Amendola Communications; [email protected]

SOURCE Cheetah Learning