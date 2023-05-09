Cheetah Learning Launches New Referral Program to Address Growing Need for Certified Project Managers

Project management professionals crucial to American business success

PHOENIX, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Learning, a leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® exam, today announced the launch of its new referral program designed to help close the PMP workforce gap expected by 2030 and the associated potential loss of $346 billion in the U.S. Gross Domestic Product. The new program is designed to attract more people to this important field and reward customers who refer Cheetah Learning's exam prep services to others.

In a 2021 report, the Project Management Institute (PMI) -- the leading association for project professionals and changemakers -- forecasts a global need for 25 million new project management professionals by 2030. PMI also warned that the gap could result in a possible loss of up to USD$345.5 billion in global GDP by 2030.

According to UK-based Wellington and its 2020 report on the State of Project Management, 71 percent of PMs surveyed believe the perceived value of their role is increasing, up from 55 percent just a few years ago. In a 2020 PMI Report, 51% of the companies surveyed said they require candidates to be certified in order to fill project management roles.

"Project management is a crucial business function today and expected to expand in the coming decade," said Cheetah Learning CEO Michelle LaBrosse, PMP, CCPM, RYT. "Our Accelerated Exam Prep for PMPs helps deepen learning and readies students not only for the exam, but for a successful career ahead. This new referral program is designed to reward our customers for spreading the word about our training courses, and we hope it also fuels the funnel to meet the future needs of American business."

Those who make referrals can earn $100 to $300, depending on the classes in which the new students enroll, as follows:

The Certified Cheetah Leadership program is designed to help people advance in their careers as leaders by mastering skills, including creating high-performing project teams, accelerating project timelines, increasing return on effort, and removing barriers to career advancement. Those who refer students to this program can receive a $300 gift card and receive 1,500 Cheetah points (they can use these for discounts on Cheetah courses at $1 per point).

The referral offer is available for a limited time.

The referral program is simple and easy to use. Current and former students can refer their friends, family and colleagues to Cheetah Learning using a unique referral link provided to them. When the referred person registers for a Cheetah course, the referring customer will receive an electronic gift card as a thank you for their support.

"Healthcare organizations and government desperately need more certified project managers," said LaBrosse. "This referral program will attract more students to fill the ranks of PMPs, which will help, not only their careers, but the industries in which they work."

To learn more about the referral program, email [email protected] or click here.

