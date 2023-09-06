Cheetah Learning Named Best Project Management Learning Provider 2023

PHOENIX, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Learning, a leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional (PMP)®, has been named Best Project Management Learning Provider 2023 by Corporate Vision, a digital platform to support and guide better business practices with a monthly magazine read by over 82,000 business leaders and experts.

"It's gratifying to be recognized as being the best at what you do," said Michelle LaBrosse, PMP, CVL, CAC, PMI-ACP, RYT, founder and CEO of Cheetah Learning. "Since 2000, we have trained 80,000 students using accelerated learning techniques and those students have gone on to earn raises and promotions by helping their organizations become better and more efficient."

Clients have awarded Cheetah Learning 4.9 of 5 possible stars on Trustpilot, an independent online site that allows consumers to independently share candid reviews of products, services and businesses.

Earning PMP certification by passing the Project Management Institute exam allows project managers to acquire new skills and accelerate their careers and earnings. Cheetah Learning graduates pass the test at a 99% rate.

That is one of the reasons Corporate Vision selected Cheetah Learning. The magazine's Education and Training Awards are held annually, and winners are determined by an internal process of analysis and selection. Now in its 6th year, the Education and Training Awards continue to showcase the leading players in workplace training, education and skills development. All of the winners are carefully selected by an experienced in-house team of researchers and judges, who assess all nominees against a strict set of merit-based criteria. This approach ensures that only the worthiest candidates are awarded. There are no mandatory costs involved at any stage of the process, with every recipient announced via a free-of-charge winners listing in the online directory.

About Cheetah Learning

Cheetah Learning is the two decades-long industry leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® exam. Cheetah students culminate their four-day intensive accelerated learning program by taking and passing the Project Management Institute's PMP® exam. Cheetah students are guaranteed to pass the PMP® exam by following Cheetah's program. Worldwide, there are nearly 80,000 Cheetah Alumni. PMP® is a registered trademark of the Project Management Institute.

