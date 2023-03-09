Cheetah Learning Reaches Training Milestone

Firm has coached 80,000 students since 2000; continues to meet urgent demand for project managers.

PHOENIX, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Learning, a leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® exam, today announced that it has trained 80,000 students since its founding 23 years ago.

Cheetah Learning's graduates work in multiple countries and industries, from healthcare to accounting, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, and across all levels of government.

"From the coaches and instructions, layout and advanced preparation requirements, to the class size, structure, processes, and execution, this course has been invaluable to me as a self-diagnosed anxious test-taker," said Amanda Meredith, MBA, SMC, an IT project manager for the Vermont Agency of Digital Services. "I am confident that I will use the skillsets gained at the Cheetah four-day accelerated class exponentially over the remaining course of my career and in nearly all facets of my life."

Meredith also posted a 5-star review on Trustpilot: "This course was engaging, and right on point. It gave me the confidence to sit down on exam test day and pass the PMP exam on my first try. The tools, techniques, feedback, and process that has been built into this course, makes it one that will absolutely assist you in exam taking, not only for the PMP, but for quite likely all future exams you sit down for. I absolutely 100 percent recommend this course. If you are dedicated to yourself and your success, this course is an investment in you."

Since its founding in 2000, Cheetah Learning has grown rapidly to meet the rising global demand for project managers.

In a 2021 report, the Project Management Institute (PMI), the leading association for project professionals and changemakers, forecast a global need for 25 million new project management professionals by 2030. PMI warned that the gap could result in a possible loss of up to USD$345.5 billion in global GDP by 2030.

CEO Michelle LaBrosse, PMP, CCPM, RYT, founded Cheetah Learning because she recognized the need for a better and faster way to train students for the PMP exam. Students are taught accelerated learning techniques to create a whole-body, whole-mind, whole-person experience in which they can quickly assimilate a large amount of content in a way that speeds instant recall. Due to this approach, Cheetah Learning students have a 98% pass rate on the PMP exam.

"Reaching the milestone of 80,000 students is a testimony to the success of our accelerated approach to training and the need for skilled project managers," said LaBrosse, a former aerospace engineer and U.S. Air Force officer. "Corporations and governments send employees to us because they know that the students will pass the exam and begin to produce results immediately."

To register or view the class schedule, click here: https://www.cheetahlearning.com/wp/

About Cheetah Learning

Cheetah Learning is the two decades-long industry leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® exam. Cheetah students culminate their four-day intensive accelerated learning program by taking and passing the Project Management Institute's PMP® exam. Cheetah students are guaranteed to pass the PMP® exam by following Cheetah's program. Worldwide, there are nearly 80,000 Cheetah Alumni. PMP® is a registered trademark of the Project Management Institute.

SOURCE Cheetah Learning