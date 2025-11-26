Cheetah Mobile Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
Nov 26, 2025, 04:00 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Management Commentary
Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are pleased to see continued momentum in our turnaround journey. In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered our first quarterly operating profit in six years—reaching this milestone ahead of expectations. Total revenue grew 49.6% year over year, with the AI and others segment increasing 150.8% and contributing half of total revenue, reflecting the emergence of our next growth engine. Within the AI and others segment, our AI robot business continued to perform well, supported by solid demand for our voice-enabled wheel robots and robotic arms. In parallel, we are developing AI-native tools across PC and mobile, while enhancing existing products with new AI features. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving growth by building new growth engines through continued investment in AI robots and AI tools."
Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "Our consistent improvement on bottom-line reflects our disciplined execution and operational improvements. Operating profit was about RMB3.9 million, increasing from an operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the year ago quarter and an operating loss of RMB11.1 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating profit reached RMB15.1 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year and RMB2.1 million in Q2. Our Internet business segment generated RMB68.2 million in adjusted operating profit in the first nine months of 2025, exceeding full-year 2024 levels and growing 86.2% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted operating loss in our AI and others segment narrowed meaningfully in this quarter. In addition, our balance sheet remains healthy."
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlight
- Total revenues grew by 49.6% year-over-year to RMB287.4 million (US$40.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, driven by the 150.8% year-over-year increase in AI and others revenues, which already accounted for 50.4% of Cheetah Mobile's third quarter revenues, up from 30.1% in the same period last year.
- Gross profit increased by 64.4% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit rose by 64.3% year-over-year to RMB214.4 million (US$30.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 67.9% in the year-ago quarter.
- Operating profit was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from operating loss of RMB72.0 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB15.1 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP operating loss of RMB60.5 million in the same period last year.
- Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB11.0 million (US$1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB 46.9 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders was RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) in the third quarter of 2025, improving from non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders of RMB35.4 million in the same period last year.
- As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,597.3 million (US$224.4 million), ensuring strong liquidity.
- As of September 30, 2025, the Company had long-term investments of RMB761.4 million (US$107.0 million).
Conference Call Information
The Company will hold a conference call on November 26, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
Main Line:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 4896015
English Translation:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: +86-4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 4165222
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.
Exchange Rate
This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
About Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as AI service robots and robotic arms to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:
- Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;
- Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;
- Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;
- Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;
- Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;
The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".
Investor Relations Contact
Helen Jing Zhu
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779
Email: [email protected]
|
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
|
As of
|
December 31, 2024
|
September 30, 2025
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,833,031
|
1,597,311
|
224,373
|
Short-term investments
|
335
|
863
|
121
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
473,619
|
443,459
|
62,292
|
Prepayments and other current assets, net
|
1,365,761
|
1,115,204
|
156,653
|
Due from related parties, net
|
106,934
|
126,801
|
17,812
|
Total current assets
|
3,779,680
|
3,283,638
|
461,251
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment, net
|
51,564
|
40,797
|
5,731
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
26,323
|
19,067
|
2,678
|
Intangible assets, net
|
190,665
|
205,660
|
28,889
|
Goodwill
|
424,099
|
460,034
|
64,621
|
Long-term investments
|
817,330
|
761,408
|
106,954
|
Deferred tax assets
|
128,581
|
119,725
|
16,818
|
Other non-current assets
|
86,059
|
90,317
|
12,687
|
Total non-current assets
|
1,724,621
|
1,697,008
|
238,378
|
Total assets
|
5,504,301
|
4,980,646
|
699,629
|
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
219,566
|
207,356
|
29,127
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
2,756,805
|
2,309,513
|
324,415
|
Due to related parties
|
69,606
|
18,011
|
2,530
|
Income tax payable
|
35,804
|
50,748
|
7,129
|
Total current liabilities
|
3,081,781
|
2,585,628
|
363,201
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
43,046
|
44,635
|
6,270
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
172,348
|
165,010
|
23,179
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
215,394
|
209,645
|
29,449
|
Total liabilities
|
3,297,175
|
2,795,273
|
392,650
|
Mezzanine equity:
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
189,725
|
196,191
|
27,559
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Ordinary shares
|
248
|
254
|
36
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,722,504
|
2,724,880
|
382,762
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,232,577)
|
(1,299,551)
|
(182,547)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
410,423
|
391,343
|
54,972
|
Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders'
|
1,900,598
|
1,816,926
|
255,223
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
116,803
|
172,256
|
24,197
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,017,401
|
1,989,182
|
279,420
|
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and
|
5,504,301
|
4,980,646
|
699,629
|
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per
|
share (or ADS) data)
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
For The Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Revenues
|
192,083
|
287,369
|
40,367
|
569,788
|
841,593
|
118,217
|
Internet business
|
134,287
|
142,407
|
20,004
|
357,036
|
459,385
|
64,529
|
AI and others
|
57,796
|
144,962
|
20,363
|
212,752
|
382,208
|
53,688
|
Cost of revenues (a)
|
(61,714)
|
(73,005)
|
(10,255)
|
(197,365)
|
(212,936)
|
(29,911)
|
Gross profit
|
130,369
|
214,364
|
30,112
|
372,423
|
628,657
|
88,306
|
Operating income and expenses:
|
Research and development (a)
|
(66,269)
|
(67,962)
|
(9,547)
|
(177,885)
|
(196,289)
|
(27,573)
|
Selling and marketing (a)
|
(89,038)
|
(82,806)
|
(11,632)
|
(237,570)
|
(290,078)
|
(40,747)
|
General and administrative (a)
|
(47,349)
|
(60,170)
|
(8,452)
|
(188,104)
|
(179,421)
|
(25,203)
|
Other operating income, net
|
278
|
506
|
71
|
1,014
|
3,465
|
487
|
Total operating income and expenses
|
(202,378)
|
(210,432)
|
(29,560)
|
(602,545)
|
(662,323)
|
(93,036)
|
Operating (loss)/income
|
(72,009)
|
3,932
|
552
|
(230,122)
|
(33,666)
|
(4,730)
|
Other income/(expenses):
|
Interest income, net
|
9,471
|
9,560
|
1,343
|
34,560
|
25,145
|
3,532
|
Foreign exchange gains
|
21,351
|
8,628
|
1,212
|
10,510
|
16,627
|
2,336
|
Other income/(expense), net
|
1,738
|
(12,318)
|
(1,730)
|
(57,469)
|
(34,171)
|
(4,800)
|
(Loss)/income before income taxes
|
(39,449)
|
9,802
|
1,377
|
(242,521)
|
(26,065)
|
(3,662)
|
Income tax (expenses)/benefits
|
(2,387)
|
(13,506)
|
(1,897)
|
3,806
|
(22,191)
|
(3,117)
|
Net loss
|
(41,836)
|
(3,704)
|
(520)
|
(238,715)
|
(48,256)
|
(6,779)
|
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling
|
5,061
|
7,270
|
1,021
|
12,058
|
18,718
|
2,629
|
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
|
(46,897)
|
(10,974)
|
(1,541)
|
(250,773)
|
(66,974)
|
(9,408)
|
Net loss per share
|
Basic
|
(0.0323)
|
(0.0085)
|
(0.0012)
|
(0.1711)
|
(0.0480)
|
(0.0067)
|
Diluted
|
(0.0323)
|
(0.0086)
|
(0.0012)
|
(0.1711)
|
(0.0483)
|
(0.0067)
|
Net loss per ADS
|
Basic
|
(1.6150)
|
(0.4236)
|
(0.0600)
|
(8.5542)
|
(2.4019)
|
(0.3350)
|
Diluted
|
(1.6150)
|
(0.4296)
|
(0.0600)
|
(8.5569)
|
(2.4130)
|
(0.3350)
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
Basic
|
1,509,057,830
|
1,548,248,444
|
1,548,248,444
|
1,499,799,151
|
1,527,699,928
|
1,527,699,928
|
Diluted
|
1,509,057,830
|
1,548,248,444
|
1,548,248,444
|
1,499,799,151
|
1,527,699,928
|
1,527,699,928
|
Weighted average number of ADSs
|
Basic
|
30,181,157
|
30,964,969
|
30,964,969
|
29,995,983
|
30,553,999
|
30,553,999
|
Diluted
|
30,181,157
|
30,964,969
|
30,964,969
|
29,995,983
|
30,553,999
|
30,553,999
|
Other comprehensive income/(loss) , net of tax
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(32,036)
|
(16,996)
|
(2,387)
|
(2,622)
|
(24,911)
|
(3,499)
|
Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale
|
2,799
|
3,814
|
536
|
(4,635)
|
6,662
|
936
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(29,237)
|
(13,182)
|
(1,851)
|
(7,257)
|
(18,249)
|
(2,563)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
(71,073)
|
(16,886)
|
(2,371)
|
(245,972)
|
(66,505)
|
(9,342)
|
Less: Total comprehensive income attributable
|
7,346
|
5,774
|
811
|
11,890
|
19,549
|
2,746
|
Total comprehensive loss attributable to
|
(78,419)
|
(22,660)
|
(3,182)
|
(257,862)
|
(86,054)
|
(12,088)
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
For The Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
(a) Share-based compensation expenses
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Cost of revenues
|
92
|
4
|
1
|
541
|
14
|
2
|
Research and development
|
236
|
(172)
|
(24)
|
644
|
186
|
26
|
Selling and marketing
|
(277)
|
183
|
26
|
(167)
|
483
|
68
|
General and administrative
|
4,863
|
2,714
|
381
|
19,939
|
9,991
|
1,403
|
Total
|
4,914
|
2,729
|
384
|
20,957
|
10,674
|
1,499
|
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
|
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)
|
For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
GAAP
|
Share-based
|
Amortization
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Share-based
|
Amortization
|
Non-GAAP
|
Result
|
Compensation
|
intangible
|
Result
|
Result
|
Compensation
|
intangible
|
Result
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Revenues
|
287,369
|
-
|
-
|
287,369
|
40,367
|
841,593
|
-
|
-
|
841,593
|
118,217
|
Cost of revenues
|
(73,005)
|
4
|
-
|
(73,001)
|
(10,254)
|
(212,936)
|
14
|
-
|
(212,922)
|
(29,909)
|
Gross profit
|
214,364
|
4
|
-
|
214,368
|
30,113
|
628,657
|
14
|
-
|
628,671
|
88,308
|
Research and development
|
(67,962)
|
(172)
|
6,388
|
(61,746)
|
(8,674)
|
(196,289)
|
186
|
18,700
|
(177,403)
|
(24,920)
|
Selling and marketing
|
(82,806)
|
183
|
2,070
|
(80,553)
|
(11,315)
|
(290,078)
|
483
|
3,008
|
(286,587)
|
(40,257)
|
General and administrative
|
(60,170)
|
2,714
|
-
|
(57,456)
|
(8,071)
|
(179,421)
|
9,991
|
-
|
(169,430)
|
(23,800)
|
Other operating income, net
|
506
|
-
|
-
|
506
|
71
|
3,465
|
-
|
-
|
3,465
|
487
|
Total operating income and expenses
|
(210,432)
|
2,725
|
8,458
|
(199,249)
|
(27,989)
|
(662,323)
|
10,660
|
21,708
|
(629,955)
|
(88,490)
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
3,932
|
2,729
|
8,458
|
15,119
|
2,124
|
(33,666)
|
10,674
|
21,708
|
(1,284)
|
(182)
|
Net (loss)/income attributable to Cheetah Mobile
|
(10,974)
|
2,729
|
8,458
|
213
|
31
|
(66,974)
|
10,674
|
21,708
|
(34,592)
|
(4,860)
|
Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)
|
(0.0086)
|
0.0018
|
0.0054
|
(0.0014)
|
(0.0483)
|
0.0070
|
0.0141
|
(0.0272)
|
Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)
|
(0.4296)
|
0.0900
|
0.2696
|
(0.0700)
|
(2.4130)
|
0.3500
|
0.7030
|
(1.3600)
|
Diluted losses per ADS (USD)
|
(0.0600)
|
0.0126
|
0.0376
|
(0.0098)
|
(0.3350)
|
0.0492
|
0.0948
|
(0.1910)
|
For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
GAAP
|
Share-based
|
Amortization of
|
Non-GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Share-based
|
Amortization of
|
Non-GAAP
|
Result
|
Compensation
|
intangible
|
Result
|
Result
|
Compensation
|
intangible
|
Result
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Revenues
|
192,083
|
-
|
-
|
192,083
|
569,788
|
-
|
-
|
569,788
|
Cost of revenues
|
(61,714)
|
92
|
-
|
(61,622)
|
(197,365)
|
541
|
-
|
(196,824)
|
Gross profit
|
130,369
|
92
|
-
|
130,461
|
372,423
|
541
|
-
|
372,964
|
Research and development
|
(66,269)
|
236
|
6,156
|
(59,877)
|
(177,885)
|
644
|
18,468
|
(158,773)
|
Selling and marketing
|
(89,038)
|
(277)
|
469
|
(88,846)
|
(237,570)
|
(167)
|
1,407
|
(236,330)
|
General and administrative
|
(47,349)
|
4,863
|
-
|
(42,486)
|
(188,104)
|
19,939
|
-
|
(168,165)
|
Other operating income, net
|
278
|
-
|
-
|
278
|
1,014
|
-
|
-
|
1,014
|
Total operating income and expenses
|
(202,378)
|
4,822
|
6,625
|
(190,931)
|
(602,545)
|
20,416
|
19,875
|
(562,254)
|
Operating loss
|
(72,009)
|
4,914
|
6,625
|
(60,470)
|
(230,122)
|
20,957
|
19,875
|
(189,290)
|
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders
|
(46,897)
|
4,914
|
6,625
|
(35,358)
|
(250,773)
|
20,957
|
19,875
|
(209,941)
|
Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)
|
(0.0323)
|
0.0033
|
0.0044
|
(0.0246)
|
(0.1711)
|
0.0140
|
0.0132
|
(0.1439)
|
Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)
|
(1.6150)
|
0.1650
|
0.2200
|
(1.2300)
|
(8.5569)
|
0.7000
|
0.6619
|
(7.1950)
|
* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
|
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
|
Information about Segment
|
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)
|
For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
Internet
|
AI and
|
Consolidated
|
Internet
|
AI and
|
Consolidated
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Revenues
|
142,407
|
144,962
|
287,369
|
40,367
|
459,385
|
382,208
|
841,593
|
118,217
|
Operating Costs and expenses
|
Cost of revenues(i)
|
25,999
|
47,002
|
73,001
|
10,254
|
75,306
|
137,616
|
212,922
|
29,909
|
Selling and marketing(i)
|
45,371
|
37,252
|
82,623
|
11,606
|
174,986
|
114,609
|
289,595
|
40,679
|
Research and development(i)
|
33,441
|
34,693
|
68,134
|
9,571
|
99,693
|
96,410
|
196,103
|
27,547
|
Other segment items(i)
|
16,252
|
40,698
|
56,950
|
8,000
|
41,199
|
124,766
|
165,965
|
23,313
|
Adjusted operating income/(loss)
|
21,344
|
(14,683)
|
6,661
|
936
|
68,201
|
(91,193)
|
(22,992)
|
(3,231)
|
Unallocated amounts-share based
|
(2,729)
|
(384)
|
(10,674)
|
(1,499)
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
3,932
|
552
|
(33,666)
|
(4,730)
|
Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)
|
Interest income, net
|
9,560
|
1,343
|
25,145
|
3,532
|
Foreign exchange gains, net
|
8,628
|
1,212
|
16,627
|
2,336
|
Other expense , net
|
(12,318)
|
(1,730)
|
(34,171)
|
(4,800)
|
Income/(loss) before income taxes
|
9,802
|
1,377
|
(26,065)
|
(3,662)
|
For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
Internet
|
AI and others
|
Consolidated
|
Internet
|
AI and others
|
Consolidated
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
Revenues
|
134,287
|
57,796
|
192,083
|
357,036
|
212,752
|
569,788
|
Operating Costs and expenses
|
Cost of revenues(i)
|
19,687
|
41,935
|
61,622
|
58,638
|
138,186
|
196,824
|
Selling and marketing(i)
|
53,113
|
36,202
|
89,315
|
130,702
|
107,035
|
237,737
|
Research and development(i)
|
32,594
|
33,439
|
66,033
|
84,825
|
92,416
|
177,241
|
Other segment items(i)
|
15,088
|
27,120
|
42,208
|
46,245
|
120,906
|
167,151
|
Adjusted operating income/(losses)
|
13,805
|
(80,900)
|
(67,095)
|
36,626
|
(245,791)
|
(209,165)
|
Unallocated amounts-share based
|
(4,914)
|
(20,957)
|
Operating loss
|
(72,009)
|
(230,122)
|
Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)
|
Interest income, net
|
9,471
|
34,560
|
Foreign exchange gains, net
|
21,351
|
10,510
|
Other income/(expense), net
|
1,738
|
(57,469)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(39,449)
|
(242,521)
|
(i) Share-based compensations were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.
|
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
|
Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
For The Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
USD
|
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
|
(46,897)
|
(10,974)
|
(1,541)
|
(250,773)
|
(66,974)
|
(9,408)
|
Add:
|
Income tax expenses/(benefits)
|
2,387
|
13,506
|
1,897
|
(3,806)
|
22,191
|
3,117
|
Interest income, net
|
(9,471)
|
(9,560)
|
(1,343)
|
(34,560)
|
(25,145)
|
(3,532)
|
Depreciation and other amortization
|
12,205
|
12,270
|
1,724
|
36,834
|
32,809
|
4,609
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
|
5,061
|
7,270
|
1,021
|
12,058
|
18,718
|
2,629
|
Other (income)/ expense, net
|
(23,089)
|
3,690
|
518
|
46,959
|
17,544
|
2,464
|
Share-based compensation
|
4,914
|
2,729
|
384
|
20,957
|
10,674
|
1,499
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(54,890)
|
18,931
|
2,660
|
(172,331)
|
9,817
|
1,378
