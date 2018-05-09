Cheetah Mobile Boosts Traffic Quality & ROI on Ad Spend With Protected Media's Ad Fraud Detection & Prevention

As publishers and advertisers worldwide suffer from increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes, Cheetah Mobile is taking a pioneering step, leveraging a cutting edge solution comprised of both AI technologies and traditional cyber security methodologies, in order to protect their premium advertisers and the integrity of their market leading applications. Protected Media's solution for advertisers and publishers provides multi-layered ad fraud detection and prevention, to accurately identify the source of bad traffic at the most granular level, providing both publisher and advertiser with transparency and trust.

Fraudsters have a huge incentive to focus more on in-app fraud since it is demanding a larger share of advertising budgets, due in part because it is less impacted by ad blocking. IHS Inc. estimates that in-app native ad revenue will grow to almost two-thirds of mobile display ad revenue reaching $53.4bn by 2020. Over the past six months, Protected Media has seen in-app publisher fraud attempts rise to almost 10 times the previous rate across its installed base.

"We feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our advertisers. We're committed to optimizing ad spend to maximize ROI for our advertisers and so that we can continue to provide quality applications and content to our over half a billion consumers," said Bounz Chien, Head of Cheetah Marketplace at Cheetah Mobile. "Protected Media is an excellent partner for us - they provide unparalleled ad fraud detection and prevention with no latency for our advertisers. Fraud detection and prevention is a precise science and we've noticed that different publishers are susceptible to different fraud schemes, with utility providers more likely to feel the effects of fraud. There are also viewability issues which content publishers need to address. We are extremely impressed with the precision and granularity of the results we've seen with Protected Media and we are proud to join the quest to bring better transparency and trust to mobile in-app ad measurements."

"We are proud to provide Cheetah Mobile scalable, reliable methods of fraud detection and prevention to give their customers a high level of confidence that their ad traffic is real," said Amichai Zuntz, EVP Sales of Protected Media. "For too long, publishers have been unfairly paying the price for ad fraud. With a robust multi layered anti-fraud approach, publishers like Cheetah can regain control of their traffic, and focus on what they do best – creating applications and content that will attract premium advertisers."

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.



Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with strong global vision. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2, and live streaming product Live.me. The Company provides its advertising customers, which include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks through which advertisers place their advertisements, with direct access to highly targeted mobile users and global promotional channels. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on select mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

About Protected Media



Protected Media's solutions enable buyers and sellers of digital advertising to ensure that display mobile and video ads are properly located, visible, and seen by real people. Protected Media's technology provides in-depth information at the impression level to detect problematic traffic so agencies can work side by side with publishers to identify and eliminate suspicious activity to dramatically increase overall ad quality. For more information visit www.protected.media.

