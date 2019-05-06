Cheetah Mobile previews international edition of top-selling CM Translator at Microsoft Build 2019

"CM Translator has been a huge hit in China, so we're thrilled to bring this handy device to international customers, starting with the U.S.," said Solomon Lee, VP of AIoT at Cheetah Mobile. "CM Translator's one-click to translate feature makes it a must-have accessory for overseas travelers and multi-lingual families."

Cheetah Mobile announced the upcoming launch at the Microsoft Build developer conference in Seattle, WA. CM Translator is powered by AI technology from Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, including machine translation and neural TTS capabilities, as well as Automatic Speech Recognition from Beijing OrionStar. Beijing OrionStar is an AI company in which Cheetah Mobile holds about 40% of equity.

"Azure Cognitive Services is proud to work with partners like Cheetah Mobile to bring our industry-leading translation and speech services to customers around the world. CM Translator is an example of how Azure Cognitive Services opens up new ways of easily communicating across language and culture," said Xuedong Huang, Technical Fellow, Cloud + AI, Microsoft.

Attendees of Microsoft Build 2019 can visit the Azure Cognitive Services booth for a hands-on demo of the international version of CM Translator. Microsoft has highlighted CM Translator as a customer success story in an online case study.

The international edition of CM Translator will retail for $129.99 when it launches later this month. Interested customers can visit www.cmtranslator.com to learn more about CM Translator and sign up to get notified when the device goes on sale. CM Translator is available for in-store previews at the following B8ta stores: Hudson Yards - New York, Macy's 34th Street - New York, Hayes Valley - San Francisco, Santa Monica Place - Los Angeles, The Shops at North Bridge - Chicago, Santana Row - San Jose, The Galleria - Houston, and University Village - Seattle.

[1] CM Translator requires a Bluetooth-enabled mobile device and internet connection.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with global market coverage. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2, Bricks n Balls, and live streaming product Live.me. The Company provides its advertising customers, which include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks through which advertisers place their advertisements, with direct access to global promotional channels. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on selected mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

