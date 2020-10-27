Cheetos and Bad Bunny are Rallying Fans in Latinx-Forward Campaign, Calling on the Next Generation to Deja Tu Huella (Leave Your Mark)

Cheetos is using this program to encourage and celebrate the playfulness and spontaneity so many fans display every day — while shining a light on the community that first embraced deja tu huella . Hispanic culture has shaped American pop-culture, and Cheetos wants to celebrate and help lift up this community.

Cheetos is collaborating with global Latin superstar Bad Bunny to develop content to serve as the anthem behind this cultural movement. The first-ever collaboration will be unveiled during the "2020 American Music Awards" (AMAs) on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC. As part of the AMAs partnership, Cheetos will continue to support artists who are leaving their mark by sponsoring the expansion of the Latin award categories including Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song.

"I've been so fortunate to be able to embrace my roots and culture and express it through music and entertainment," said Bad Bunny, from Puerto Rico and the first Latin music artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. "I want to encourage others to be passionate in whatever they set their mind to. DEJA TU HUELLA!"

Cheetos is giving back to the Hispanic community with a $500,000 commitment, in collaboration with Bad Bunny's Good Bunny Foundation. Cheetos' activity complements the recently announced PepsiCo and PepsiCo Foundation commitment to the Latino community, with $170 million in support over five years to further build on its long-standing efforts to address racial inequality and create opportunity.

"It's undeniable that Hispanic culture has shaped American pop culture. And it's that culture that has inspired much of Cheetos initiatives in food, fashion and entertainment," said Marissa Solis, SVP of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "On the heels of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're proud to kick off a campaign that pays tribute to the Latinos who are pushing boundaries and rewriting the rules. And, we'll have a lot of fun along the way when we see what Mr. Bunny and Mr. Chester have in store for fans this November."

About Cheetos

Cheetos is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is proclaimed as one of the most popular artists in the world. The multi-platinum artist, winner of the Latin GRAMMY and nominated for the GRAMMY, constantly manages to break language and stereotype barriers around the globe, becoming an international culture and entertainment icon. Following the huge impact he has had on mass audiences, Bad Bunny became the first Latin Reggaeton artist in history to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. He is also the second male personality to appear alone on the cover of Playboy magazine, after its founder, Hugh Hefner. His leadership within the Reggaeton and Trap genres has led him to dominate large stages during prominent music festivals and international concert tours.

His most recent album, "Las Que No Iban A Salir" debuted #1 on Billboard's "Top Latin Albums," dethroning himself over his previous albums, with "YHLQMDLG" at #2 and "X 100PRE" at #3. Bad Bunny is one of the Latin artists with the most entries to the global "Hot 100" list, with a total of 24 hits. In addition, with his album "YHLQMDLG," he became the first Latino artist in history to achieve the position #2 on the global list "Billboard 200." Each of Bad Bunny's releases has left their forceful mark on the history of Latin music. His artistic power and leadership in the entertainment world demonstrate his character as one of the most impactful artists of the moment and reaffirm his expansive position in the music industry.

