CHEETOS® AND BAD BUNNY TO HELP FANS LEAVE THEIR MARK IN U.S. HISPANIC COMMUNITIES WITH LAUNCH OF $500,000 DEJA TU HUELLA FUND

Cheetos and Bad Bunny kicked off year three of their partnership in May with Cheetos' new television commercial , Magic Touch. The commercial, which debuted during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and featured new music off Bad Bunny's latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti , spotlights the "magic touch" the Hispanic community possesses to transform the world around them. Now, with the launch of the Deja tu Huella Fund, Cheetos ® and Bad Bunny will award $25,000 each to 20 individuals using their "magic touch" to impact Hispanic communities.

"I am proud to partner with Cheetos for a third year. Cheetos is known to celebrate all forms of self expression, and, each year, we've been able to support people out there leaving their mark," said Bad Bunny. "From expanding the Latin Music category at the American Music Awards in 2020 to collaborating with adidas for an exclusive fashion line in 2021, and now the Deja tu Huella Fund this year, Cheetos has shown its commitment to a community that has impacted and continues to impact my life tremendously."

Between July 18 and August 19, fans are invited to share through TikTok how they would use $25,000 to make a positive impact on Hispanic communities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Whether through art, music, fashion, food, education, community service or something else, everyone has the power to transform the world around them – and Chester Cheetah wants to hear about it. To enter for a chance to win $25,000, fans can use the #DejatuHuellaFund and #Entry hashtags when sharing their TikTok video that showcases how they'd use the fund to effect positive change.

"As a brand known for leaving its mark in culture, Cheetos is here to encourage others to do the same," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "In the third iteration of the Deja tu Huella campaign, we're eager to support fans on the ground in Hispanic communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. We're excited to hear from so many amazing individuals and learn more about the impressive ways they are taking action."

The Deja tu Huella Fund is the next iteration of the Cheetos Estudiante Fund that launched during the 2021 campaign. That year, Cheetos joined forces with Bad Bunny and The Good Bunny Foundation to roll out a one-of-a-kind fashion collaboration with adidas to benefit the Estudiante Fund. The profits from the sale of the collection, along with Cheetos' contribution, provided $500,000 to help fund scholarships for fans who were leaving their mark on their communities. Cheetos' activity complements the PepsiCo and PepsiCo Foundation commitment to the Hispanic community, with $172 million in support over five years to further build on its long-standing efforts to address racial inequality.

For more information about the campaign, details on how to enter and for official rules, visit Cheetos.com/DejatuHuella.

About Cheetos

Cheetos is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $19 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is a multi-platinum recording artist, multiple Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winner, who consistently manages to break international barriers and dismantle cultural norms, becoming a global icon of culture and entertainment. In 2021, he was named one of Billboard's 10 most popular superstars in the world and earned the title of the #1 Latin artist of the year for a third consecutive year. In addition, after amassing an impressive more than 9.1 billion streams, he became the only Latin artist who, for two consecutive years, has been proclaimed the most listened to artist globally on Spotify – all of this without releasing a new album.

In mid-2021, the artist quickly sold-out tickets to his upcoming tour, "El Último Tour del Mundo 2022," and made history by achieving the best-performing sales day on Ticketmaster for any tour since 2018, selling a total of 500,000 tickets. Furthering his legacy, Bad Bunny also managed to break his own record as the artist with the most Top 10 entries on Billboard's "Hot Latin Songs" chart since its inception, reigning with a total of 45 entries. Currently, Bad Bunny is the highest-ranking Latin artist on Billboard's annual "Top Artists" chart, holding the #16 spot. Additionally, his albums "El Último Tour del Mundo" and "YHLQMDLG" are the only Spanish-language albums that have entered the top 40 of the annual "Top Albums" chart.

About the Good Bunny Foundation

The Good Bunny Foundation works to improve the quality of life of Puerto Rican youth through the support of youth arts and sports initiatives, in collaboration with other non-profit organizations. The Foundation led two relief initiatives providing aid after Hurricane María, which included the handing out of meals and the complete reconstruction of 10 homes. In 2018, the Foundation organized the first annual "La Nueva Tradición" event, in which 30,000 Puerto Rican children received gifts of toys and musical instruments. Currently, the Foundation's efforts are focused on the Play Ball Again initiative to restore Little League baseball fields in different municipalities of Puerto Rico.

