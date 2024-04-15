"Cheetos fans everywhere know the feeling when they need to get things done but their fingers are covered in that beloved orange Cheetle dust," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America. "Instead of putting the Cheetos bag down, they try out their Other Hand, and things often go hilariously 'wrong.' From missing high-fives to daily task mishaps, this campaign is an ode to the fans who will do anything for their favorite snack. We're showing the world that it's okay to use your Other Hand and embrace the mess."

To kick off the campaign, Cheetos teamed up with Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray to put his Other Hand to the test. Murray, like many other Cheetos enthusiasts, often needs to use his Other Hand while his dominant hand helps him enjoy that cheesy goodness. In fact, fans may have noticed that his recent high-fives have been a little… off. From slight misses to huge whiffs, Murray's recurring high-five mishaps during games are part of his playful dedication to the Other Hand lifestyle. Fans can watch here how Murray's constant use of his non-dominant hand off the court landed him in some amusing situations on the court.

"It's no secret that I'm a Cheetos fan," said Murray. "Using my Other Hand often leads to some funny, often messy, things happening, like missing high-fives. I'm excited to team up with the brand to embrace the mischief and celebrate those moments that Cheetos fans like me know all too well."

The missed high-five is just one of many examples that showcase what happens while people enjoy life with Cheetle-covered fingers. Fans can also see this come to life in Cheetos' new digital advertisements launching today here. The advertising campaign features five spots, each showcasing the over-the-top fails people experience when they simply can't let go of Cheetos: a baker botching a birthday cake, an artist creating a distorted forensic sketch, sports fans giving missing celebratory high-fives, a plastic surgeon mishap and a football player unable to make a decent pass.

Cheetos took the mischief to the streets with various out-of-home advertisements across the country, spotlighting everyday people – from copywriters to drivers – giving up precision to keep their Cheetos-eating hand focused on snacking. These stunts included a less-than-perfect parking job in New York City and a New York Times ad riddled with grammatical errors to further highlight the sacrifices made for snack satisfaction.

Fans are invited to join in on the fun by sharing their own Other Hand-induced escapades on social media platforms using the hashtag #CheetosOtherHand. For mroe informtion abtou the Other Hand campaign and to staay udpated on the latst Cheetos news, visit Cheetos.com/OtherHand.*

*EDITOR'S NOTE: These typos are a result of Cheetos Other Hand-induced errors.

