CHEEZ-IT® AND BASKETBALL STAR KON KNUEPPEL TEAM UP FOR LIMITED-EDITION 'DOUBLE DOUBLE' FLAVOR BUNDLE

To celebrate his record-breaking rookie season, the limited-edition bundle features his two favorite Cheez-It® flavors – White Cheddar and Extra Toasty

KEY POINTS

In celebration of his record-setting rookie season, Cheez-It ® teams up with professional basketball standout Kon Knueppel for a limited-edition release: Kon's Double Double Cheez-It ® Bundle.

teams up with professional basketball standout Kon Knueppel for a limited-edition release: Kon's Double Double Bundle. Inspired by his two-way impact on the court, Kon's Double Double Cheez-It ® Bundle features his two favorite Cheez-It® flavors: White Cheddar and Extra Toasty.

Bundle features his two favorite flavors: White Cheddar and Extra Toasty. Kon's Double Double Cheez-It® Bundle will be available exclusively at cheezit.com, with two chances for fans to grab the limited-edition drop, on March 26 and April 6 at 9 a.m. ET.

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the snack made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It® celebrates 100% real individuality and this basketball season, rookie phenom Kon Knueppel has embodied that spirit with his electrifying performance. To commemorate his record-setting feat, the brand is teaming up with Knueppel for its latest limited-edition drop: Kon's Double Double Cheez-It Bundle.

To celebrate a record-breaking rookie season, the new collectible bundle features Kon Knuppel’s two favorite Cheez-It® flavors.

Inspired by Knueppel's skillful two-way impact on the court, both on offense and defense, the new bundle pairs his two favorite off-the-court flavor picks: Cheez-It White Cheddar and Cheez-It Extra Toasty. This collector's item gives fans a chance to celebrate Knueppel's incredible breakout season and snack like the rookie sensation himself, honoring one of the league's most impressive rising stars and his longtime love of Cheez-It.

"For as long as I can remember, watching basketball has meant grabbing a box of Cheez-It crackers," said Knueppel. "They've always been my go-to snack. Getting to team up with Cheez-It to bring my two favorite flavors together is unbelievable, and I'm pumped to share this with the fans. Their energy made my rookie season unforgettable, so I can't wait for them to get their hands on this."

Basketball is more than just a game; it's a culture powered by fandom, off-the-court rituals, individuality and irresistible passions. Cheez-It celebrates that spirit by championing the 100% real individuals shaping the sport today. With 75% of fans reaching for salty snacks during sports1, Kon's Double Double Cheez-It Bundle gives fans a chance to bring it to their own game day routine.

"Kon brings an undeniable energy and authenticity to the court that perfectly mirrors what Cheez-It celebrates: 100% real individuality," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "We're thrilled to partner with one of the league's brightest new stars and give fans a chance to get closer to the game by snacking on his two favorite flavors."

Ready to double up on the flavor? Kon's Double Double Cheez-It Bundle will be available exclusively at cheezit.com, with limited quantity drops on March 26 and April 6 at 9 a.m. ET while supplies last. Fans can follow @CheezIt on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for the latest snack drops and flavor news.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

1 Numerator Big Game Report, 2024

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