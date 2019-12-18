Cheez-It® Bowl Serves Up Even More Excitement This Year With Chance To Stock Up On Cheez-It Crackers, Plus Themed Game Day Stadium Menu And Commemorative Boxes
Fans at home can get in on the action with the chance to win a year's supply of Cheez-It!
Dec 18, 2019, 12:36 ET
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cheez-It® Bowl is just around the corner, and fans better believe that there are more absurdly social, cheese-infused moments taking center stage...other than the actual game, of course. To make this year's game even more fun for fans, Cheez-It has cooked up special details for Cheez-It lovers at-home and in attendance at the game, including:
- SCORE A YEAR-SUPPLY OF CHEEZ-IT
Watching the game from home? On December 27, college football fans can get in on the action by snapping a pic or video while enjoying the game and celebrating all the exciting, cheese-fueled moments. Whether it's an unexpected interception, a score, fumble, or even just a particularly pic-worthy Cheez-It snack during the game, fans can share to Twitter, tagging @CheezIt and using the hashtag #ScoreCheezItEntry for a chance to win a year's supply of Cheez-It. For official rules click here.
- CHEEZ-IT-FILLED STADIUM MENU
For lucky fans attending the game, stadium concession stands and suites will be totally Cheez-It-fied, with savory Cheez-It infused dishes created by Arizona Diamondbacks Events & Entertainment and Levy Restaurants Executive Chef Stephen Tilder. Across the stadium, fans can choose from hand-held offerings including: a Coney Island Cheez-It Dog, featuring chili, Monterey jack cheese sauce, onions and original Cheez-It crackers, or Cheez-It Walking Tacos that swap out the usual corn chips for Cheddar Jack Cheez-It, pork carnitas, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. In stadium suites, VIPs can choose the Big Cheez-It Package filled with even more cheese-blasted treats like Cheez-It Bark, Bacon and Cheez-It Popcorn, Sweet and Salty Cheez-It Snack Mix and BLT Salad with Cheez-It croutons.
- LIMITED-EDITION COMMEMORATIVE CHEEZ-IT BOXES
Cheez-It is offering Limited Edition Cheez-It boxes featuring the logos of the Air Force and Washington State, the two schools facing off in the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl. Both teams will receive the commemorative boxes after the game and fans have a chance to snag their own online at Kellogg's Family Rewards, while supplies last.
"When trying to figure out how to extend the excitement of last year's game to football fans at home, the chance to win a year supply of Cheez-It crackers felt like the best way to stir up excitement with our fans," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "As we've seen with entries to the #CheezPickMePatEntry program, fans of Cheez-It love to get creative and engage with the brand. We couldn't think of a more fun way for our fans watching at home to get in on the action."
For more updates on the first cheese-infused bowl game in history, check out Pat McAfee on Twitter and be sure to follow Cheez-It on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Tune in to the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday, December 27 at 10:15 p.m. EST on ESPN and check for bowl-specific updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.
