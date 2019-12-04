Cheez-It® Bowl Sets New (Snack)Bar For Bowl Game Excitement

To become the first cheese-infused bowl game in history, Cheez-It has recruited former pro-football player Pat McAfee to become the Cheez-It Bowl's newly minted Master of Cheez. Pat will rally college football fans leading up to and during the game with a series of outrageous Cheez-infused moments that can only happen thanks to the Cheez-It Bowl and Cheez-It crackers, the official snack of bowl season. Some of the cheesy goodness that Cheez-It and Master of Cheez Pat McAfee have dreamed up for the Cheez-It Bowl include:

CHEEZ-IT BOX SEATS

Kicking off in early December, college football fans will have a chance to attend the Cheez-It Bowl with the Master of Cheez, ex-pro football punter Pat McAfee . Winners won't just sit in the stands, but instead join Pat in a two-story Cheez-It "box" for a fun-filled game experience filled with cheesy, crunchy goodness. For a chance to attend the Cheez-It Bowl with Pat McAfee , share your passion for Cheez-It using photo or video with #CheezPickMePatEntry and tagging @CheezIt on Twitter starting December 5 . For official rules click here.





Kicking off in early December, college football fans will have a chance to attend the Bowl with the Master of Cheez, ex-pro football punter . Winners won't just sit in the stands, but instead join Pat in a two-story "box" for a fun-filled game experience filled with cheesy, crunchy goodness. For a chance to attend the Bowl with , share your passion for using photo or video with #CheezPickMePatEntry and tagging @CheezIt on Twitter starting . For official rules click here. PAT'S EXTRA CHEDDAR KICK FOR THE VETS

Cheez-It will challenge Pat McAfee to come out of his punter retirement during the first half of the game, kicking an Extra Cheddar Kick benefiting veterans. Watch to see if Pat can punt a football into a giant bowl of Chee z- It crackers. For every time Pat makes the punt, Cheez-It will donate to Vet Tix, or the Veteran Tickets Foundation.





will challenge to come out of his punter retirement during the first half of the game, kicking an Extra Cheddar Kick benefiting veterans. Watch to see if Pat can punt a football into a giant bowl of z- crackers. For every time Pat makes the punt, will donate to Vet Tix, or the Veteran Tickets Foundation. CHEEZ-IT EXPERIENCES UP AND DOWN THE FIELD

Fans can enjoy additional Cheez-It fueled experiences leading up to and during the game including Cheez-It football toss challenges, giveaways and photo-ops at The Oasis Pregame Party, Cheez-It caps for the proud bleacher section and more. Cheez-It is also creating Limited Edition boxes featuring the teams facing off in the Cheez-It Bowl. With all these cheese-infused elements, the Cheez-It Bowl will be a game like no other.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pat McAfee to celebrate America's love of Cheez-It, college football and bowl season," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "Beyond his personal love of Cheez-It crackers, Pat's energetic spirit make him the perfect person to celebrate the official snack of football and make this the most fantastically cheesy bowl game celebration ever."

"When the Cheez-It team asked me what they could do to make this bowl game even more exciting, I thought to myself – what could be better than eating Cheez-It crackers while watching four hours of football? Eating Cheez-It crackers in a giant Cheez-It box, of course," said McAfee, the Master of Cheez. "Join me and I promise we're going to be the happiest humans in the entire state of Arizona… heck, maybe the entire country."

To follow along on the road to the cheesiest game in college football, check out Pat McAfee on Twitter and be sure to follow Cheez-It on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Tune in to the ­Cheez-It Bowl on Friday, December 27 at 10:15 p.m. EST on ESPN and check for bowl-specific updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Keebler®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform.

Visit www.KelloggCompany.com

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

www.KelloggCompany.com

