Cheez-It® Grooves® Brings 'Dude-Ranch-Staycation' To One Lucky Family's Front Door

Complete with 100% real cheese, bold flavor and crunchy ridges, Cheez-It Grooves takes your taste buds on a wild ride and provides the perfect break and reset you crave. While many families had to forego their annual spring break this year, Cheez-It Grooves delivered one lucky family a mind-blowing break from everyday life, no travel required. The special delivery? A "Zesty Dude Ranch Spring Break-In-A-Box" delivered and setup right on their front lawn, along with a full year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves.

Jonathan Zerbini, Pennsylvania, and his five sons won all the benefits of a rip-roarin' Western vacation including a mechanical "cheese wheel" bull ride, personalized DJ set, gaming station, "oil drum" soaking tub and more. Inspired by the bold flavor of Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Cheddar Ranch, the Zerbini family experienced this mind-blowing, multi-sensory dude ranch experience without leaving their home.

"We all know that unusual circumstances prevented many people from getting the most out of their break from school or work this spring. We wanted to help, so we brought the Cheez-It Grooves experience to life with a once-in-a-lifetime spring break experience – ready to be dropped off right on one fan's front lawn," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "Still made with 100% real cheese like all our snacks, Cheez-It Grooves brings a mind-crunching jolt to any break time and can take your taste buds on a wild ride at any time of the year."

In March, fans took to Twitter for a chance to win one of three experiences inspired by Cheez-It Grooves flavors – Sharp White Cheddar, Zesty Cheddar Ranch, and the newest flavor creation, Scorchin' Cheddar. Out of nearly 10,000 entries, the Zerbini family was awarded the epic day.

"Cheez-It has been a pantry staple in my family for years, so we were thrilled to learn a family favorite was offering the opportunity to enjoy the vacation we were missing this year," said Zerbini. "Thanks to Cheez-It Grooves, my family enjoyed an unforgettable Western vacation, right in our front yard. Paired with lots of Grooves Zesty Cheddar Ranch, it was the perfect – not to mention delicious – break from the everyday."

For more information and the latest on Cheez-It, follow @CheezIt on Instagram, @CheezIt on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/CheezIt.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

Related Links

www.KelloggCompany.com

