Cheez-It® Grooves® To Bring Out-Of-The-Box Spring Break Experience To One Lucky Fan's Front Door... Literally

Starting today through March 26, fans can enter for the chance to win the ultimate mind-blowing, multi-sensory spring break experience plus a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves. That's right – we'll deliver everything needed to disrupt the monotony of the winter season and all the benefits a spring break vacation provides, right to your front lawn.

"Whenever you need a break in your day, the 100% real cheese, bold flavor and crunchy ridges of Cheez-It Grooves crackers are ready to take your taste buds on a wild ride," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "This spring, we wanted to find a way to bring that mind-crunching feeling to life, knowing that spring break will look different for many."

Fans have a chance to win one of three experiences inspired by three Cheez-It Grooves flavors – Sharp White Cheddar, Zesty Cheddar Ranch and the newest flavor creation, Scorchin' Cheddar. New Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Cheddar features fiery cayenne pepper and a double-hit of cheese in every crunchy ridge, making it the perfect snack to shake up your day with that extra kick.

The three experiences fans can choose from are:

Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Island Break: A tropical play-cation that's 100% fire, complete with a surf simulator, gaming station, "volcano" hot tub and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Cheddar.

A tropical play-cation that's 100% fire, complete with a surf simulator, gaming station, "volcano" hot tub and more, inspired by Grooves Scorchin' Cheddar. Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Dude Ranch Break: A rip-roarin' ranch experience that looks and feels straight out of a Western with a bull ride, gaming station, "oil drum" soaking tub and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Cheddar Ranch.

A rip-roarin' ranch experience that looks and feels straight out of a Western with a bull ride, gaming station, "oil drum" soaking tub and more, inspired by Grooves Zesty Cheddar Ranch. Cheez-It Grooves Peak White Cheddar Break: A snowy mountain getaway that's equal parts chill and rad with a snowboarding simulator, Cheez-It snack chalet, steamy "hot spring" tub and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Sharp White Cheddar.

"With the Cheez-It Grooves Spring Break-in-a-Box, we're celebrating and sharing the jolting flavors of Cheez-It Grooves while also giving one lucky fan a spring break experience without leaving home. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from a one-of-a-kind snack," Delonis added.

Fans can enter by sharing on Twitter which Spring Break-In-A-Box experience is the most mind-crunching using #GroovesBreakEntry plus the hashtag associated with the preferred experience: #ScorchinIsland, #ZestyDudeRanch, or #PeakWhiteCheddar. We'll select one lucky winner and (literally) drop off a Cheez-It Grooves Spring Break-In-A-Box at their doorstep for one epic day, plus a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves. For official rules, visit https://www.cheezit.com/GroovesBreakPromo.

For more information on the sweepstakes and the latest on Cheez-It, follow @CheezIt on Instagram , @CheezIt on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/CheezIt .

