Cheez-It® Grooves® To Bring Out-Of-The-Box Spring Break Experience To One Lucky Fan's Front Door... Literally

Sun, saddles or skis? Fans can vote on which Spring Break-In-A-Box experience they want a chance to win, plus a new mind-crunching Grooves flavor

Mar 09, 2021, 08:00 ET

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, millions of Americans will have to forego their annual "break from the mundane," aka spring break… Or will they?

From the bold-flavor creators known for bringing you a jolting snack break in a box, Cheez-It® Grooves® is delivering its most mind-crunching break ever with the Cheez-It Grooves Spring Break-In-A-Box. What makes this giveaway even more electrifying? The winner will also receive a full year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves.

Starting today through March 26, fans can enter for the chance to win the ultimate mind-blowing, multi-sensory spring break experience plus a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves. That's right – we'll deliver everything needed to disrupt the monotony of the winter season and all the benefits a spring break vacation provides, right to your front lawn.

"Whenever you need a break in your day, the 100% real cheese, bold flavor and crunchy ridges of Cheez-It Grooves crackers are ready to take your taste buds on a wild ride," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "This spring, we wanted to find a way to bring that mind-crunching feeling to life, knowing that spring break will look different for many."

Fans have a chance to win one of three experiences inspired by three Cheez-It Grooves flavors – Sharp White Cheddar, Zesty Cheddar Ranch and the newest flavor creation, Scorchin' Cheddar. New Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Cheddar features fiery cayenne pepper and a double-hit of cheese in every crunchy ridge, making it the perfect snack to shake up your day with that extra kick.

The three experiences fans can choose from are:

  • Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Island Break: A tropical play-cation that's 100% fire, complete with a surf simulator, gaming station, "volcano" hot tub and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Cheddar.
  • Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Dude Ranch Break: A rip-roarin' ranch experience that looks and feels straight out of a Western with a bull ride, gaming station, "oil drum" soaking tub and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Cheddar Ranch.
  • Cheez-It Grooves Peak White Cheddar Break: A snowy mountain getaway that's equal parts chill and rad with a snowboarding simulator, Cheez-It snack chalet, steamy "hot spring" tub and more, inspired by Cheez-It Grooves Sharp White Cheddar.

"With the Cheez-It Grooves Spring Break-in-a-Box, we're celebrating and sharing the jolting flavors of Cheez-It Grooves while also giving one lucky fan a spring break experience without leaving home. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from a one-of-a-kind snack," Delonis added. 

Fans can enter by sharing on Twitter which Spring Break-In-A-Box experience is the most mind-crunching using #GroovesBreakEntry plus the hashtag associated with the preferred experience: #ScorchinIsland, #ZestyDudeRanch, or #PeakWhiteCheddar. We'll select one lucky winner and (literally) drop off a Cheez-It Grooves Spring Break-In-A-Box at their doorstep for one epic day, plus a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves. For official rules, visit https://www.cheezit.com/GroovesBreakPromo.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

