Cheez-It® Rewrites The Playbook With New Fan Experience Featuring Fanimatronic, Cheering Cheese Wheels At 2020 Cheez-It Bowl

On game day, Cheez-It is celebrating football fans and its iconic wheel of cheese seen throughout the season in ad breaks by installing hundreds of animatronic and fixed cheese wheels in the end zones of Camping World Stadium who will spin and celebrate. With prime seating in the stands behind both goal lines, the Cheez-It 'Wheel Live Fans' will be visible to fans watching at home and at the stadium throughout the entire game.

Fans can build their own Cheez-It 'Wheel Live Fan' avatar on CheezIt.com and tune in to the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl on December 29 to see if their cheesy doppelganger made it into the stands. While limited stadium seating is still available, the 'Wheel Live Fans' will create an energy in the stadium that is unmistakable.

"After the success of last year's two-story Cheez-It Box Seats, we knew we had to find a way to bring the excitement of the being in the stands of the Cheez-It Bowl to fans watching from home," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "We also knew that cardboard cutouts and LED screens weren't going to cut it for a bowl game like no other. The Cheez-It 'Wheel Live Fans' take team spirit to the next level and give every football fan the chance to represent themselves no matter where they're watching."

HOW IT WORKS

It's the moment you didn't know you were waiting for: It's time to turn yourself into a jumping, cheering, spinning wheel of cheese!

Join the cheesy fun by designing and accessorizing your own Cheez-It Wheel Live Fan avatar at CheezIt.com.

Wheel Live Fan avatar at CheezIt.com. Deck out your virtual wheel for game day with hats, glasses, scarves and other regalia — and then share them on social to show your Cheez-It Bowl team pride.

Bowl team pride. Using fan-inspired designs, Cheez-It will install cheese wheels that jump, dance and spin in the end zones. Tune in for the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl December 29 on ESPN to see if your personalized wheel made it into the stands.

will install cheese wheels that jump, dance and spin in the end zones. Tune in for the 2020 Bowl on ESPN to see if your personalized wheel made it into the stands. On game day, fans can jump into the cheesy fun on Twitter, where the Cheez-It Wheel Live Fans' movements and celebrations will be controlled via fan suggestions. All fans need to do is share what they want the wheels to do using designated team hashtags. The hashtags will be announced on social media shortly after the Cheez-It Bowl teams have been selected.

Go to CheezIt.com now to create your own Cheez-It Wheel Live Fan, share them on social and tune in to the Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday, December 29 at 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPN to see if yours made it to the game. For more updates on the Cheez-It Bowl and Wheel Live Fans, follow Cheez-It on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and check for bowl-specific updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Whether you're watching the Cheez-It Bowl or any other bowl season game, don't forget that Cheez-It offers a cheesy, crunchy satisfaction that is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser and an essential part of any game day.

