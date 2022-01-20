CHEEZ-IT® TRANSFORMS ITS ICONIC 100% REAL CHEESE CRACKER INTO UNEXPECTED PUFFY, AIRY DELICIOUSNESS WITH NEW CHEEZ-IT® PUFF’D®

The new collection is available in three varieties:

Cheez-It ® Puff'd ® Double Cheese : These airy puffs pack an inside-and-out double punch of 100% real cheese.

: These airy puffs pack an inside-and-out double punch of 100% real cheese. Cheez-It ® Puff'd ® White Cheddar : The authentic savory cheese flavor packed in an even more poppable form that keeps snackers coming back for more.

: The authentic savory cheese flavor packed in an even more poppable form that keeps snackers coming back for more. Cheez-It® Puff'd® Scorchin' Hot Cheddar: The perfect balance of 100% real cheese and tongue-tingling scorchin' hot flavor for a fiery blaze in every bite.

"Our Cheez-It Original crackers are a tried-and-true snacktime classic beloved by the whole family," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "We know families are constantly seeking new ways to boost snacktime and afternoon fun, and Cheez-It Puff'd delivers just that. This puffy and airy Cheez-It transformation is the perfect way to unlock a surprisingly uplifting snacktime experience the whole family is sure to enjoy."

Be on the lookout for new Cheez-It Puff'd as it starts hitting snack aisles nationwide this February. Follow @CheezIt on your favorite social media platform to keep up with latest fun and food news.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

